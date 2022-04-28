Macs are killing PCs right now, and it’s not even close

Macs are killing PCs right now, at least in terms of units shipped. Apple’s Mac sales grew 8% in the first quarter of 2022, while PC competitors saw double-digit drops in sales.

This data comes courtesy of Counterpoint Research, an industry analyst.

Very good Mac quarter. Second highest total Mac sales of all time (down from last sequential quarter) and an impressive 15% increase on year-over-year sales. pic.twitter.com/O3Cdazc1m5 — Jason Snell (@jsnell) April 28, 2022

While Apple saw sales grow between the first quarter of 2021 and the same period in 2022, Lenovo and HP — the largest PC manufacturers — dropped significantly. Lenovo saw a major 10% drop in shipments, and HP had a crushing 16% reduction.

There are a number of factors that can contribute to this, but Counterpoint Research points out the biggest culprits are rising inflation, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and continuing COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Combine all of that with the component shortage we have experienced over the past few years, and it’s no surprise that PC manufacturers are seeing reduced sales.

William Li of Counterpoint Research explains the drop in sales in the report: “Our checks suggest the PC supply chain turned relatively conservative on shipment outlook in the middle of [the first quarter of] 2022, largely dragged by global inflation and regional conflict, which brought uncertainties to PC demand and blurred the overall PC shipment momentum ahead.”

Apple is the clear exception here. Dell managed to squeeze out 1% growth in shipped units, which is impressive compared to its closest competitors. But that doesn’t hold a candle to Apple’s 8% growth in the same time period.

Apple is in demand right now because of its impressive M1 Mac lineup. The successful release of the MacBook Pro last year and the Mac Studio just a few months ago most certainly helped boost the company’s numbers.

Overall, year-over-year computer sales fell 4.3% in the first quarter of 2022, due in no small part to inflation and the chip shortage. Apple is thriving, though, despite all these obstacles. As a company flush with cash, suppliers will often give Apple priority over other manufacturers, which might explain why Macs performed so well.

This isn’t the only sector where Apple is beating out the competition. While smartphone sales shrank overall, Apple handily outpaced the market and even beat Samsung in the fourth quarter of 2021 in units shipped.

It seems Apple is dominating everything it touches right now. However, another lockdown in China and growing worker unrest may shake up the company’s continuing growth.

