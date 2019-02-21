Digital Trends
Computing

Potentially malicious WinRAR vulnerability patched after almost 20 years

Michael Archambault
By

WinRAR is a powerful archival tool that has been available for the past 23 years, allowing users to unpack and create RAR, ZIP, and other archive files. But recently, a collection of security researchers at Check Point Software Technologies have discovered that a vulnerability that could allow malicious individuals to take advantage of users’ machines running the software, implanting startup programs without any needed authorization from the user.

Most users who had used WinRAR around the turn of the century most likely remember the software for its 40-day trial that could easily be bypassed — allowing for continuous use after the initial trial period. WinRAR still exists today, which is why the company quickly patched its software after learning about the vulnerability, adding a fix in version 5.7 beta 1 for an update that is long overdue.

The exact details of the dangerous vulnerability came down to a single DLL file — files used by Windows to access libraries of digital information  — that enabled exploiters to use an old component from the defunct ACE archive format. The ACE archive format was last updated in 2007, but WinRAR had decided to continue support for the format until now.

By merely renaming an ACE archive file extension to RAR, WinRAR can be manipulated to extract a malicious program into the computer’s startup folder. Using the exploit, the archive file would appear to decompress and extract itself as usual, while at the same time, in the background, inserting its contents into system folders. Instead of attempting to fix the particular issue, the team at WinRAR have instead dropped support for ACE archives.

Archiving files has come a long way since the world of ACE, and most users will find both the RAR and ZIP file formats to be much more effective than their older sibling. The software is still available on the web for anyone who may have older ACE files to extract or compress, but current Windows users using WinRAR will need to move forward in time if they wish to stay with their archive software of choice.

The ACE vulnerability existed for almost 20 years, with over 500 million WinRAR users, without being patched; it practically begs the question, if we all paid for the trial — would this have ever happened?

Don't Miss

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019
Apple products stock photo
Computing

With no plans for merging operating systems, Apple opts to combine apps instead

Apple is working on combining all of the the apps it offers to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users by 2021. App developers will soon be able to build and submit one version of their apps to be used by Apple product users.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in February 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

RTX might be expensive, but the 16 series could have the best Nvidia Turing GPUs

Set to debut at a step below the RTX 2060 on the price and performance spectrums, the GTX 1660 Ti and its other 16-series brethren could be Nvidia's killer mid-range cards of 2019 — especially with Tensor Core-powered DLSS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 chips will be powerful, and they might be launched as early as July

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far, based on both leaks and the recent…
Posted By Jon Martindale
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple MacBook Air Press Photo
Computing

Amazon takes $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with retina display

Amazon is taking $200 off Apple's latest MacBook Air. This MacBook Air has 13-inch retina display, a built-in FaceTime HD camera, and that classic lightweight wedge shape the Air is loved and known for.
Posted By Anita George
Razer Blazer (2019) review
Product Review

Razer just made our favorite gaming laptop even more powerful than before

The Razer Blade, our favorite gaming laptop, is now more powerful than ever before. That’s thanks to the new Nvidia RTX graphics cards inside. Do they help Razer retain its edge over the competition?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Deals

Samsung drops a solid $100 discount on the Chromebook Pro

If you're in the market for a new laptop, but can't afford to drop $1,000 on one of the best models out there, Chromebooks are an excellent option. Right now, Samsung is offering $100 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Get the best of both worlds by sharing your data on MacOS and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Is Ice Lake coming soon? Here's what we know about Intel's future chip design

Intel's Ice Lake may end up launching before the architecture it was supposed to replace. With hints of more announcements about the chip design in the very near future, here's everything you need to know about Ice Lake.
Posted By Jon Martindale