Microsoft is launching Microsoft Start, a personalized news feed and collection of informational content from publishers, tailored to your interests.

Available on the web today, and also as a mobile app, the experience should feel pretty familiar if you’re used to Microsoft News or MSN. Building on those services, Microsoft Start brings new technology to your content experiences. That includes leveraging Microsoft’s latest advancements in A.I. and machine learning, along with human moderation to bring you relevant news articles.

As seen in the web experience above, Microsoft Start is based on “cards” and is designed so that you don’t need to sort through lists of articles that are not interesting to you. You also won’t need to hunt for a specific headline or explore topics. That’s because Microsoft Start’s feed has curated content from over a thousand global publishers. Plus, the more you engage with content on Microsoft Start, the more refined your experience will get.

Just like Microsoft News, Microsoft Start is fully customizable. Any feed in the experience will have information on weather, finance, sports, and traffic. Plus, you can always change which cards you see if you want to switch things up on any given day. More importantly, the things that matter most will be upfront, including search, weather, finance, news, and shopping.

You can get to Microsoft Start on the desktop via Edge, Chrome, or Firefox today by going to MicrosoftStart.com. On Windows 10, you’ll also be able to get to Microsoft Start from the News And Interests experience. Then, on Windows 11, from the Widgets experience. Microsoft is even including it on the Microsoft Edge new tab page, too.

If you’ve been using Microsoft News online, be ready to get redirected to Microsoft Start in a few days. A new logo for Microsoft Start will also appear in Microsoft News. This is all part of Microsoft’s rollout of the service.

Microsoft mentioned that its studies show people spend seven hours a day online, use six different feeds on a regular basis and check their feeds five times a day. The new experience is sure to be useful as more and more people spend time online and on their computers.

