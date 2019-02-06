Share

Microsoft announced the official dates for its annual Build developer conference, an event where it typically discusses what is next across its various products and platforms. It is now set for May 6 to May 8 in Seattle, coming in the same week and overlapping with Google’s I/O event.

During the annual event, you can expect to hear from key figures from within Microsoft including CEO Satya Nadella and the lead of the Windows experiences team, Joe Belfiore. Products or services like HoloLens, Azure, and Cortana are also usually discussed. Registration is set to open up on February 27 for anyone planning to attend in person, but a list of planned sessions is not yet available.

The leading rumor is that Microsoft could be introducing Windows Core OS at Build 2019. This major revamp of Windows 10 is said to bring new life to the operating system with a more modular and streamlined user interface set for various form factors, including the folding PC. It also remains a possibility that Microsoft could speak more about Windows Lite, a new version of Windows which only runs Progressive Web apps and is meant to target Chromebooks. A recent string of code for a Windows Insider beta builds shed some light on both those plans and suggested work was already in progress internally at Microsoft on the Core OS project.

Microsoft typically streams some of the biggest Build sessions online, so you can also watch the action in from the comfort of your own home. As of right now, not much is officially known on what Microsoft is planning to officially announce at its Build 2019 conference, but a tagline teases what is expected.

“Join us in Seattle for Microsoft’s premier event for developers. Come and experience the latest developer tools and technologies. Imagine new ways to create software by getting industry insights into the future of software development. Connect with your community to understand new development trends and innovative ways to code,” explains a webpage dedicated to Build 2019.

Last year’s Build developer conference saw the announcement of several new Microsoft initiatives. That includes showing off how Cortana could work with Alexa to be even more useful, new Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and Ubuntu and iTunes coming to the Microsoft Store.