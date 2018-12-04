Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft to target Chromebooks with new Windows Lite OS, report says

Arif Bacchus
By
windows 10 april 2018 update next week spring

From Windows RT or Windows 10 in S Mode, Microsoft has long been on a journey to make Windows lighter and more efficient, but it has had little success among consumers. With Chromebooks becoming ever more popular, Microsoft is now looking to target Google’s Chrome OS with a new lightweight version of Windows dubbed “Lite OS,” according to a report from Brad Sams at Petri.com.

The details are naturally scarce at the moment, but Sams is reporting that Windows Lite OS is “a new version of Windows that may not actually be Windows.” Hints of the new operating system were apparently found in Windows Insider beta builds and Microsoft’s SDKs. After speaking with company insiders about it,  Sams received an overall idea of where Microsoft is taking things into the future.

Lite OS will apparently only be available for preinstallation by laptop makers, and will not be targetted towards enterprises or businesses. Slightly similar to Windows 10 in S Mode, the new OS will only run Progressive Web Apps, and other UWP apps downloaded from Microsoft’s store, but with the differentiating factor of having everything else stripped out.

It is also meant to be “super lightweight, instant on, always connected,” to run on any CPU, though Sams specifically claims that it might run on devices with Qualcomm’s next processor. The user interface will also be very different from what has been seen before and could be similar to Core OS, the rumored modular version of Windows.

“And there’s something a bit different about Lite that we haven’t seen from every attempt at launching this type of software in the past; it may not be called Windows. With a new name and a different UI, uses WCOS, and is going to be Microsoft’s next ‘big bet’ in the Windows space,” Sams explained.

Sams does not provide a firm date on when Windows Lite would launch, but he suggests that it could be coming at Microsoft’s Build 2019 conference. Microsoft would also need new hardware to showcase Windows Lite OS, and the timing for the annual developer conference would make sense. Code-named Centaurus, previous reports have indicated that Microsoft is also planning to release a new folding Surface in the fall of 2019, so that could likely be the first device for this new OS.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
Up Next

How to trade with other trainers in 'Pokémon GO'
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Google confirms virtual desktop support will eventually arrive on Chromebooks

Chromebook's support for virtual desktops will someday become a dream come true for multitaskers. Google confirmed that it is exploring this feature, but the Chrome OS maker didn't give a timeline for when it will launch.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
LG Gram 15Z980 review
Computing

LG’s Gram 17-inch laptop packs plenty of power, but stays thin and light

Laptops can be heavy and bulky but LG's Gram 17 might soon be a good option for consumers who want a thin and light laptop with a large screen. According to recent leaks, it comes in at under 3 pounds.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
canon pixma printers printer
Computing

Someone is selling a mass-hacking service, leaving your printer exposed

Your internet-connected printer might be at risk for a hack. Someone attempted to sell a mass printing service, which could cause your printer to spit out any given message on a hacker's command.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
quora
Computing

Quora hit by data breach affecting around 100 million users

Question-and-answer website Quora has revealed that hackers may have stolen data belonging to 100 million of its users. The recently discovered security breach is still being investigated, and Quora is contacting affected users.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to download music from youtube vubey01
Computing

How to download music from YouTube

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background, desktop wallpaper

Microsoft has made changing your login screen background and desktop wallpaper easy, but if you're new to Windows 10, there are no road signs leading the way. We provide a quick guide on how to make these changes and spice up your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Here’s how to quickly and easily convert a PDF file to Excel

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple opens new online store with discounts for veterans and active military

Apple has launched a dedicated online store for former and current members of the armed forces, as well as their immediate families. Those shopping at the store can enjoy a 10 percent discount on most of the company's products.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
razer blade stealth 2018 discrete new
Computing

The redesigned Razer Blade Stealth can actually game now — but it’ll cost you

Razer launched a redesigned version of its 13.3-inch Blade Stealth, now featuring an optional discrete graphics solution to improve gaming. The new Blade Stealth also features a complete redesign to match the look of the Razer Blade.
Posted By Luke Larsen