Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft working on foldable dual-screen Surface ‘Centaurus’ for 2019

Arif Bacchus
By
intel tiger rapids is a dual screen pc concept idg
Intel’s Tiger Rapids folding device

Microsoft has long been rumored to be working on a dual-screen phone, and the company is reportedly now also planning a larger dual-screen computer as well. According to a report from Windows Central, a new foldable Microsoft Surface ‘Centaurus’ device is coming in fall 2019.

The full details on the device are scarce, but Windows Central’s Zac Bowden reports that Microsoft has been working on Centaurus for about a year. Similar to Intel’s prototype projects, it apparently is a dual-screen 2-in-1 form factor whose two displays support tasks like inking, general productivity, and journal-keeping. Reportedly powered by Intel processors, Centaurus also will run classic Windows 32-bit programs via Windows Core OS, the rumored revamped modular version of Windows 10. That means that consumers will eventually be able to fold back and enjoy the device like either a tablet, laptop, or book, with the OS being able to visually adapt and switch between each of the modes with ease.

“If Centaurus is being used in a tablet orientation, you can fold it into a laptop position, and the OS will adjust to provide an experience akin to a laptop. This would make one screen a keyboard and trackpad and the other screen a familiar desktop with a taskbar along the bottom, and windowed apps,” explains Zac Bowden.

As for the smaller dual-screen phone dubbed Project Andromeda, Windows Central reports that the project is not dead yet, but is currently on hold. Microsoft is instead prioritizing Centaurus and wants to ensure that developers, laptop markers, and consumers are ready for the new foldable form factor. After all, this would be the first new Surface form factor since Microsoft introduced the 2-in-1 back in 2012.

This will not be the only new Surface device coming within the next two years. Last week it was revealed that Microsoft is also planning to release a standalone Surface Studio monitor with modular functionality for 2020.

Obviously, the projects are still under development, so don’t expect fall 2019 to be a solid release date just yet. Instead, consumers looking for a disruptive device might settle for a slightly similar — but also different — folding PC. Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 features a conventional LCD display on the top and an e-ink screen inside, something that is truly unlike any other laptop in the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best desktop computers
HP-Spectre-x360-15-inch-2018
Product Review

Can a laptop be too fast for its own good? HP's Spectre x360 15 made us wonder

HP’s Spectre x360 15-inch is one of the first 2-in-1s to boast Intel’s Core i7-8705G, a chip with AMD Radeon Vega graphics on-board. It promises a level of performance rarely seen in flagship laptops, but the speed comes at a cost…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft’s customizable PC could arrive in 2020 with new Surface Monitor

Microsoft's Surface Studio may finally go modular by 2020, according to author Brad Sams. Microsoft could be working on a Surface Studio monitor that allows easy upgrades, though it's unclear what components are upgradable.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp spectre folio review 7
Computing

HP Spectre Folio vs. Apple MacBook Air

HP's Spectre Folio is an innovative 2-in-1 that's literally constructed of high-quality leather and sports low-power components. Does it have what it takes to defeat Apple's refreshed MacBook Air?
Posted By Mark Coppock
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for December 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hp spectre folio
Computing

HP Spectre Folio vs. HP Spectre x360

HP's Spectre Folio is luxurious with its leather chassis, and it lasts a spectacularly long time thanks to its low-power CPU and display. Is that enough to take on the excellent Spectre x360?
Posted By Mark Coppock
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

How to turn off Safari website notifications

Website notifications can be annoying, especially from sites you aren't interested in. Here we'll show you how to turn off Safari website notifications and control your push notifications so you only see those you really want to.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computers on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Amazon Warehouse weekend roundup
Computing

Nvidia researchers use artificial intelligence to upgrade your game’s graphics

Nvidia researchers found that A.I. could be used to remaster older game titles, adding more details to textures, lighting, and shadows. Researchers claim that games can be re-rendered in real time and new levels can even be added.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
windows 10 for mobile news powerpoint
Computing

Microsoft leans on A.I. to bring real-time closed-captioning to PowerPoint

PowerPoint is getting an artificial intelligence interpreter to help make presentations more accessible. The A.I.-driven feature was announced by Microsoft as a way to deliver real-time translation or transcription of presentations.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen