Microsoft Build to highlight Teams integration with metaverse

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Leaked details about the upcoming Microsoft Build 2022 developer conference have recently surfaced, indicating the company will discuss its plans for the metaverse and new Windows app development.

Laurent Giret of Thurrott.com detailed that Microsoft will dedicate two sessions of its Build conference to the topics. One session is called “Microsoft Build Into Focus: Metaverse,” and will be hosted by Nicole Herskowitz , Microsoft Teams general manager, and Sam George, corporate vice president of Azure IoT, in addition to Matt Fleckenstein.

&quot;In this session, we’ll explore Windows’ power and flexibility, tools, and unveil some exciting news … you don’t want to miss this session!&quot; 🥸 https://t.co/qNC1PHqhDD

&mdash; WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2022

While Microsoft has not given any details on what to expect from this session, OnMSFT suggests the host lineup might point toward developments on how the metaverse will work with Microsoft Teams.

Well-known Microsoft leaker WalkingCat uncovered the session information on Twitter, indicating that the session will take place on Tuesday, May 24 from 12:30 PM to 1:14 PM PDT.

The other session is called “Develop Windows apps on and for a rich ecosystem of platforms and devices,” which will take place from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 25. The session will focus on “how Windows allows developers to create apps for many platforms including Linux, Android, and the cloud,” Giret said.

WalkingCat also revealed some of the session descriptions, which say “in this session, we’ll explore Windows’ power and flexibility, tools, and unveil some exciting news … you don’t want to miss this session!”

There are a total of 82 sessions available on the Microsoft Build 2022 Sessions Schedule page. Currently, most of the sessions remain without details, however, as the developer conference draws close, more information is sure to be added.

Some sessions with details listed include “Extending Teams Apps to Office and Outlook,” “Relevant Notifications Across Microsoft 365 & Windows,” and “Evolving the Microsoft Store for Business and Education.”

Microsoft Build 2022 takes place from May 24 to May 26 and is free to register for and attend virtually.

The developers’ conference follows Microsoft’s spring event, which showcased the latest productivity updates in Windows 11.

