Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference is almost here, and since the event is all-digital and mostly prerecorded, you can watch most of it at your own pace in the comfort of your own home. If you’re wondering how to do so, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch Build 2021.

How to watch the Build 2021 opening keynote

Build 2021 officially kicks off on Tuesday, May 25, with a keynote featuring Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote will run from 9 to 9:30 am PT. Nadella will talk about “tools and platforms for developers to create productive solutions for hybrid work across the modern tech stack.” You can watch it live on Microsoft’s YouTube channel above.

Build will run through Thursday, May 27. After Nadella’s portion of the keynote ends, you can see the rest of the action from Build in the livestream above, or by visiting the My Build website. It is free, and you just need to log in with a Microsoft Account or email. You also can add sessions to your calendar, and network with other Build attendees.

What to expect for Build 2021

Expectations are a bit high for Build 2021 this year. With Microsoft and Windows Chief Panos Panay saying that “it’s going to be a massive year for Windows” we think there is a chance that Windows 10 could be in this spotlight this year. Fueling this speculation are new icons in Windows 10 and new fonts, as well as hints of things like redesigned jump lists in the Taskbar. Microsoft also mentioned that it was focusing on bringing design and other elements of its now-canceled Windows 10X operating system over to regular Windows 10.

Other than Windows 10, we also expect Microsoft’s other products — Teams, Outlook, Azure — to be in the spotlight. This is because Build is usually a developer-heavy event, where the focus is on coding apps and experiences for Microsoft products. Of course, we also expect Microsoft to talk about its new Edge browse. There are currently more than 287 Build sessions focusing on Microsoft Teams, Azure, and Power Platform, all of which fall under the Microsoft 365 banner of products.

