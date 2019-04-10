Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft calls out U.S. government for bad mapping of broadband data access

Arif Bacchus
By
microsoft calls out fcc for bad mapping broadband data 2 us maps

As homes across the United States becomes ever so more connected via tablets, laptops and smart devices, access to fast broadband internet has become a big issue. The FCC currently maintains that only 25 million Americans don’t have access to broadband internet, but Microsoft is now challenging the number. The company is claiming that more than half of the U.S. population — or 162.8 million people — do not use the internet at the broadband speed of 25 Mbps.

According to Microsoft, the discrepancy between its own anonymized data and the FCC data is due to ways that the FCC collects data for broadband mapping. First, Microsoft claims that the form 477 sent by ISPs to the FCC to help collect broadband data is too broad. A simple “yes” answer to the “providing or could … without an extraordinary commitment of resources provide broadband service to an area” question on the form is used to indicate if an area of the U.S. is covered by broadband internet. Second, Microsoft holds that the FCC’s data on broadband access is not location specific. For instance, if one person has access to broadband, the entire block is counted as having service.

As an example of FCC broadband mapping, Microsoft cites two communities in the United States. In Ferry County, Washington, the FCC reports that 100% of residents have broadband internet access. However, according to Microsoft’s data collected as part of improving its services, only 2% of residents actually have broadband. Additionally, in Tishomingo County, Michigan, the FCC reports that roughly 97.1% of residents have broadband internet access, but Microsoft’s data shows a number of only 3.6 percent.

“These data sets are far closer to the mark then the broadband access data reported by the FCC and leave us with the inescapable conclusion that today there exists no accurate, comprehensive, and public estimate of broadband coverage in the United States, ” said Microsoft.

To help address this issue, Microsoft is calling on the FCC to remove the “could provide” from form 477. Additionally, Microsoft wants the FCC to use both availability and actual usage and subscription data in its mapping. Finally, Microsoft is calling on the FCC to fix availability data collection and reporting challenges before releasing new broadband reports.

Don't Miss

Here's how to give a Steam game as a gift
Apple Newsroom Press Photo of iMac
Computing

Get this 5K retina display iMac with a 1TB Fusion Drive from B&H for $300 off

For those looking to get a new iMac but aren't quite ready to get the latest one, B&H has a great deal on a mid-2017 iMac. Starting today, you can grab this 5K retina display iMac at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive headfirst into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk AX4 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds for an affordable price

Available later in April, Netgear's new Nighthawk AX4 router sets out to bring Wi-Fi 6 speeds for all the demanding needs of consumers, but for the very affordable price of only $200.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? Here are some great affordable options

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
msi core i7 gtx 1650 laptop msigtx1650 01
Computing

Leaked MSI laptop with GTX 1650 and Core i7 makes for a killer gaming combo

Leaked slides detail an upcoming MSI laptop called the GL63 that combines a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 with some impressive performance numbers to go along with it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Don’t expect to see Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro until 2021

The new rumored 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro might not be released this year after all. Instead, it seems as though the new laptop will not arrive at the hands of Apple fans until as late as 2021.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
cemtrex smartdesk up close desk feat
Business

This $3,600 workstation isn’t just a desk. It’s a cockpit of productivity

Standing desks? Tired. Cemtrex Smartdesk? Wired. This innovative desk reimagines everything about your workspace, integrating a computer, a Qi charging pad, a document scanner, your VoIP phone, and so much more directly into your…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
viewsonic xg240r gaming monitor review feat
Product Review

ViewSonic XG240R gaming monitor review

Gaming monitors can be quite expensive, but be it RGB lighting, 144Hz refresh rate, or FreeSync support, the ViewSonic XG240R takes everything from a premium monitor and packs it into an affordable package.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more -- but only through the end of Wednesday, April 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
facebook population density maps screen shot 2019 04 09 at 13 20 19
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Using deep learning A.I., census data, and high-res satellite images, Facebook has created the most accurate population density maps ever. Here's how -- and why -- it went about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Windows 7
Gaming

Give the gift of gaming: Here's how to buy a Steam game for a friend

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
best voip services
Business

How to set up your VoIP service in 5 easy steps with RingCentral

Looking to ditch the landline? Voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, is an efficient way to do it, and it's not as hard as you think: RingCentral is a great VoIP solution for calls, video conferencing, and more, and we show you how to set…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus