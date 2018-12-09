Digital Trends
Web

25 million Americans do not have access to broadband internet

Georgina Torbet
By

A new report from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says that 25 million Americans do not have access to broadband internet. Of these 25 million, more than 19 million are living in rural communities.

Internet access is essential to so many aspects of daily life, and broadband access is becoming more and more essential too. In order to browse the web quickly, to take online classes, and to watch videos or do other high-bandwidth tasks, broadband is necessary. However, millions of people in the U.S. do not have the option of this faster internet service available to them.

Part of the reason that so many people lack access to broadband is to do with rates of adoption of wired technologies. Other wired technologies like phone landlines, electricity, and cable all gradually increased in adoption from the first time they become available before plateauing at an adoption rate of around 70 percent. It then took decades of work and investment to raise the adoption rate to complete the last 30 percent. It took more than 25 years for the adoption rates of electricity and cable TV to rise above 70 percent. Broadband is following a similar pattern, where adoption increased steeply from the introduction of the technology around 2000, but has plateaued at around 70 percent since 2010.

By contrast, adoption rates of wireless technologies are much faster. Technologies like radio, color television, cellphones, and smartphones all reached near saturation within a decade or so without hitting the 70 percent plateau. Geography comes into play here, as it is easy for anyone to get access a wireless technology like smartphones, but many rural areas lack the necessary infrastructure to give people access to wired technologies like broadband.

One proposal to address the lack of access to broadband is to make use of wireless internet access through 5G. However, this will be hard to access in rural areas too — currently there are still 13 percent of Americans with mobile devices who can’t even access 4G, let alone 5G.

To get a better picture of what the data looks like in practice, the FCC has an interactive map of broadband penetration. You can see which areas in the U.S. have access to broadband, and also how many broadband providers are available within an area. Broadband is often expensive and slow because a lack of competition in areas where only one or two providers are available, so the map shows these areas of low competition as well.

Don't Miss

Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 now available on the Apple Store
Mobile

Google confirms Allo chat app will shut down in 2019

Another day, another messaging app reportedly shutting down. Following reports of Google Hangouts shutting down, Google Allo might be next. While Google has yet to confirm, the tech giant may be putting an end to the chat app soon.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

This band owns Twitter, according to list of top accounts and tweets for 2018

What was the biggest buzz on Twitter in 2018? Twitter's 2018 Year in Review highlights the biggest tweets, accounts, and hashtags. The most-tweeted celebrities, movies, TV shows, athletes, politicians and more in Twitter's 2018 trends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the platform's top 10 list of videos from 2018 range from celebrities to sports, from perfectly tossing a picture frame on the wall to a kid yodeling in aisle 12 at Walmart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
googles santa tracker returns with lots of festive entertainment 2018
Web

Google’s updated Santa Tracker entertains and teaches coding throughout December

Google's Santa Tracker is in its fifteenth year and is back again with even more features. You can have fun with more than 20 games, learn about different holiday traditions around the world, and enjoy some festive animations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Microsoft is ‘handing even more of online life’ to Google, Mozilla CEO says

Not everyone is happy with Microsoft's switch to Google's Chromium engine. In a new blog post, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard writes that he believes the move is "handing online life control" to Google.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

There are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, and though the selection is robust, finding a solid solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here, we've rounded up best PDF editors, so you can edit no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google translate reduce gender bias translation
Web

Google Translate updated to reduce gender bias in its translations

Google is changing how Google Translate offers translations. Previously when you entered a word like doctor, Translate would offer a masculine interpretation of the word. Now, Translate will offer both masculine and feminine versions.
Posted By Georgina Torbet