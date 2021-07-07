Microsoft could launch a cloud PC service next week

Microsoft could be ready to launch a new cloud PC service the week of July 12. A placeholder for a session at the company’s Inspire conference mentions “Microsoft cloud solution for enabling hybrid work,” hinting at an impending announcement, according to ZDNet.

Specifically, that placeholder also mentions Microsoft’s Scott Manchester as a speaker. He’s currently in charge of a number of things that relate to Cloud PCs and cloud computing. That includes cloud-managed desktops, as well as remote desktop services, second screen remoting, multimedia, and networking technologies.

Such a Microsoft service has been rumored and code-named as “Deschutes” for some time now. For those unfamiliar, the Cloud PC service could work a bit like mainstream cloud PC streaming services such as Shadow Cloud Computing. Basically, it means enterprise and business users could get a virtualized Windows PC via the internet, allowing them to run office apps and the rest of the Microsoft 365 suite on slim devices with lighter specifications known as “thin clients.” System administrators would also be able to provision cloud PCs.

According to ZDNet, this might not be a service for everyone, though. Microsoft might sell Cloud PC as a service for Microsoft 365 users, with a “flat per-user price.” It’s a change from the existing Azure Virtual Desktop, which revolves around using Azure cloud services. There also could be different levels of subscription options offering different levels of RAM, faster CPUs, and increased storage. It doesn’t look as though this could be a service for everyday Windows users.

Imagery for what many had believed to be Microsoft’s Cloud PC service was previously spotted online. The image showcases Windows desktops running in an open browser window, alongside an app switcher, a home button, and a download icon (see above).

Microsoft’s Inspire is Microsoft’s annual IT-focused conference. It is all digital this year and is set to kick off on July 14 and last through July 15. Registration is free, and all that is required is a Microsoft account or Microsoft 365 account to sign up and join.

