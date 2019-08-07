Computing

Microsoft contractors are listening to some Skype calls and Cortana commands

Anita George
By
android phone skype
Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

If you thought all of your Skype calls and Cortana commands were totally private, think again.

According to a recent report published by Motherboard, the tech news site obtained documents, audio, and screenshots which indicate that Microsoft’s contractors are in fact listening to some Skype calls made via the app’s translation feature, as well as listening to voice commands spoken to Microsoft’s voice assistant, Cortana.

Essentially, Microsoft’s contractors are given audio recording samples of some Skype calls (usually made with the Skype Translator feature), as well as audio recordings of Cortana voice commands. With Skype calls, the contractors are then expected to help transcribe what they hear, either by choosing the best Skype-generated translation or by adding in their own translation.

While Motherboard’s report does mention that the screenshots show “the audio is treated as confidential Microsoft information,” the problem here is that the contractors can still hear explicit conversations and voice commands about totally private, personal matters, including conversations involving relationship problems and phone sex, and Cortana voice commands involving full addresses and personal, potentially embarrassing search queries.

Furthermore, according to Motherboard, it doesn’t appear that Microsoft has been entirely transparent about this audio recording review practice. And while Skype’s Translator Privacy FAQ does mention the collection and analysis of Skype calls, there doesn’t seem to be any mention of the fact that human translators are part of the “translation services” offered by Skype’s Translator feature. In fact, Skype’s FAQ response emphasizes that the collection of these conversations is intended to help improve the “technology” behind its translation service,  but doesn’t go into any detail about the humans behind that technology:

“To provide you with a translated conversation, the content of your communication is passed through our speech recognition and/or translation services before being returned in your chosen language. Translation in Skype is new technology that will improve the more it is used. To help the technology learn and grow, we verify the automatic translations and feed any corrections back into the system, to build more performant services.”

Microsoft did issue an emailed statement to Motherboard regarding its use of these audio recordings. In the statement, the technology company addressed why it collects these recordings, asserted that it was being transparent about this practice, and stated that it “gets customers’ permission before collecting and using their voice data.”

Microsoft’s statement also described the measures it has taken to ensure the privacy of its users when engaging in this practice, including “de-identifying data, requiring non-disclosure agreements with vendors and their employees, and requiring that vendors meet the high privacy standards set out in European law. We continue to review the way we handle voice data to ensure we make options as clear as possible to customers and provide strong privacy protections.” Motherboard’s report also mentioned that Microsoft said contractors could only access the audio data via “a secure online portal.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
Up Next

Biologists create an 'eyeball on a chip' that actually blinks
Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Emerging Tech

Don’t speak: This wearable lets you give voice commands without saying a word

Imagine having an A.I. assistant in your head, capable of feeding you information without you needing to say a single word? That perfectly describes the AlterEgo wearable. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lizard squad and ex sony employees likely involved in hack hacker shutterstock
Computing

Fancy Bear is back to its old tricks of exploiting IoT and doing network recon

A new Microsoft threat report claims to have detected new activity, in the form of IoT device compromise, from Russian hacking group Fancy Bear. These attacks have targeted critical infrastructure via devices like printers.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
apple siri whispering
Apple

Apple contractors will no longer be able to listen to your Siri recordings

Last week, it was revealed that Apple uses human contractors to review Siri recordings that often end up hearing everything from drug deals to sexual encounter. Now Apple says it has suspended the use of those contractors.
Posted By Emily Price
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
pc market sales increase in first quarter of 2017 budget gaming dell xps 15 2
Computing

Grab a new OLED Dell XPS 15 laptop for over $400 off with this limited offer

Dell is offering a sweet new deal that gets you a new Dell XPS 15 laptop at a discount of over $400 off. Interested customers can save $408.95 with a combination of an instant discount and a limited time coupon code.
Posted By Anita George
google images new side panel makes it a lot easier to use august 2019
Computing

Google Images’ new side panel makes it a whole lot easier to use

Google Images has launched a new side panel for desktop that keeps a selected image in place when you scroll up and down. The new feature makes it a whole lot easier to compare images while conducting a search.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
canon maxima allows social media direct prints maxify mb5420 cs style en hires
Computing

Ready to upgrade? Here's how to find the right printer for your growing business

Find the best printers for small businesses with our list of excellent models. We found the best printers to handle those growing business projects while still keeping costs down. Take a look at the full list to learn more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

Like to be brand loyal? These tech titans make some of our favorite laptops

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password whenever you want in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Given how often Excel documents contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them away from prying eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password with a few simple steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? If you're running into sound card detection issues or need to update your audio drivers, don't worry. With a few tweaks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Windows Update not working after May 2019 Update? Here’s how to fix it

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank