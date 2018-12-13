Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft could split up search and Cortana in the next Windows 10 release

Chuong Nguyen
By
microsoft could split up search and cortana in next windows 10 release separate
Image: Windows Blog Italia

More than three years after Cortana started appearing on Windows PCs, Microsoft may be exploring big changes to how search is handled on its operating system. Windows Insiders began reporting that they’re starting to see separate icons for Cortana and search in the Windows taskbar on a recent Insider preview build, marking a big change in strategy for Microsoft.

“Several novelties are coming for Cortana, Microsoft’s voice assistant: Among these, multi-user recognition and separation from the search for Windows 10,” a Google Translate translation of a Windows Blog Italia report read. The split-off of search from Cortana is showing up on the Insider preview build 19H1. We haven’t seen this change when running the preview build on our Surface Book, and according to MSPowerUser, Microsoft may be A/B testing the feature right now. If this is the case, not all Windows Insiders may see the change.

Since Cortana debuted, Microsoft had bundled search with its digital voice assistant, allowing users to search both local files and folders on their machines as well as perform searches on the internet, where detailed results can be opened as a Bing search result in a web browser. If Microsoft is looking to split up Cortana, local searches will be handled like previous versions of Windows through its own dedicated search box, depicted with a magnifying glass in the taskbar just adjacent to the Cortana circular icon.

“The search icon has a new interface, always divided into tabs — with the addition of the Fluent Design in the bar at the top — and with a renewed focus on the activities of the Timeline ( Timeline ),” Windows Blog Italia reported via a Google Translate translation. “You can have the icon on the taskbar, hide it or have the search bar. The Cortana icon, on the other hand, allows the user — when clicked — to start speech recognition. At the moment, therefore, it is no longer possible to write queries to Cortana, but we must necessarily use the voice to communicate with Microsoft’s virtual assistant.”

If Microsoft moves forward with its plan, the separate search and Cortana interfaces could make it into Windows 10’s spring update in 2019. And if you have a smart speaker that supports Cortana,  Microsoft may soon implement a change to allow Cortana to recognize multiple users. “Today, hints at a new voice feature for Cortana has made an appearance in Windows 10,” Windows Central reported. “Some people who have an Xbox or Harman Kardon Invoke setup on their account are now seeing an option to train Cortana for use with multiple people, allowing more than one person to see their content and data just by using their voice.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to recall an email in Gmail
Microsoft Surface Windows 10 Device
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 updates have been a disaster despite safeguards

After a string of Windows 10 update issues, including severe data loss for a number of users, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Windows, Michael Fortin, has spoken out about quality control surrounding Windows development at…
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air was updated with more contemporary components and a more modern design, but is that enough to compete with standouts like Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 detachable tablet?
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Email take-backsies! Gmail's unsend feature is one of its best

Everyone has sent a message they wish they could take back. How great would it be if you could undo that impulsive email? If you're a Gmail user, you can. Here's how to recall an email in Gmail.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
DuckDuckGo CEO photo
Computing

No more wild goose chase: ‘Duck.com’ now leads to DuckDuckGo instead of Google

DuckDuckGo recently acquired a shorter domain name from fellow search engine competitor Google. As a result, longtime and new DuckDuckGo users can now access the privacy-focused search engine by going to duck.com.
Posted By Anita George
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr airforce kv b type output
Computing

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is back with new design, internals and S Pen

Samsung's new Notebook 9 Pen looks to be an ideal Windows 2-in-1 for creators. New features include a modern design, an updated S Pen in the box, and the latest eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Costco members can cut up to $200 off MacBook and iMac price tags

Costco is discounting MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops by as much as $200 as part of a members-only sale. It also has deals on select MacBooks and iMacs, with optional Apple Care in most instances.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to extend wi fi range with another router wrt1900acs position location direction improve signal
Computing

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Is there a Wi-Fi dead zone in your home or office? A Wi-Fi repeater can help. Don't buy a new one, though. Here is how to extend Wi-Fi range with another router you have lying around.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
pilot testing drivers licenses internet rolls two us states password
Computing

These are the worst passwords of 2018. Is yours on this list?

Do you use a bad password that makes your online accounts easy to break into? SplashData has compiled a list of the top 100 worst passwords for 2018 and there are quite a few listings that were carryovers from prior lists.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
How to uninstall a program in Windows 10
Computing

Go hands-free in Windows 10 with speech-to-text support

Looking for the dictation, speech-to-text, and voice control options in Windows 10? Here's how to set up Speech Recognition in Windows 10 and use it to go hands-free in a variety of different tasks and applications within Windows.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma