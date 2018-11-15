Share

In the past several months there have been a number of leaks and rumors surrounding Microsoft’s dual-screen Andromeda computer. Since 2017, Microsoft has filed four patents, all of which hint at possible new use cases and configurations for the device.

The first patent, filed on May 11, 2017, points to a “hinged computing device for binaural recording.” In simple terms, this looks to be Microsoft considering a folding device as a related technology for a more premium audio recording experience for people. A curious image of an Andromeda looking folding device is attached in the Microsoft’s filing, showing the hidden positioning of microphones of which can approximate the direction and spacing of the ears.

“Conventional stereo audio recordings do not factor in natural ear spacing or “head shadow” of a user’s head and ears. … The hinged computing devices disclosed herein incorporate a pair of microphones that approximate the user’s ear-to-ear spacing and orientation, as well as a physical structure that approximates the user’s head shadow,” explains Microsoft.

A second patent, dated June 19, 2017, point to a “Synchronized display on the hinged multi-screen device.” Though this patent is usually detailed, it points out more on the camera, and image processing systems on board a hinged device, and how a person can leverage both screens to take and display photos.

“The mobile computing device further includes a camera mounted in the first part of the housing and configured to configured to capture image data, the camera, and the first display both facing a first direction, and a processor mounted in the housing,” explains Microsoft.

The third and fourth patents, from October 30 and June 27, 2017, explain more on the navigation and configuration for certain displays. The October patent describes techniques for how a folding display can be configured in different ways, including as the output, the input, and sensory. The June patent keeps the similar language and explains more on a page-by-page navigation process for a journal application on an electronic device.

As usual, these patents don’t always lead to real products, but they do hold big promise. With Microsoft previously dropping hints on Andromeda to developers in an official presentation, it may very well look like these technologies mentioned in the patents could be coming to the device soon.