 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A beloved Windows app is being axed after 28 years

Kunal Khullar
By
A screenshot of Microsoft WordPad running on Windows 11.
Digital Trends

Microsoft is finally retiring WordPad, the venerable text editor that has been a staple in Windows operating systems since Windows 95. This decision comes as part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to refine its software lineup and focus on more advanced applications. It marks the end of a 28-year journey for WordPad.

As spotted by Tom’s Hardware, the recent Canary build of Windows 11 does not include WordPad as part of the default software package. Microsoft seems to be encouraging users to explore its more comprehensive Office suite, which includes applications like Microsoft Word for a more sophisticated word-processing experience. In Septemeber 2023, the company added the rich text application to its list of deprecated Windows features.

Recommended Videos

In a way, the removal of WordPad emphasizes Microsoft’s commitment to evolving its offerings in response to changing user needs. WordPad has long been recognized for its simplicity and ease of use. It has provided basic text-editing capabilities for users who require a lightweight alternative to more robust word processors. However, with the evolution of Microsoft’s Office suite and the availability of feature-rich alternatives, WordPad’s role has diminished over time.

Related

This decision aligns with Microsoft’s broader strategy of delivering a streamlined and modern software lineup. It also signals a shift in focus toward providing users with advanced tools that cater to contemporary productivity demands. The retirement of WordPad has received mixed reactions from the user community. While some applaud the move as a necessary step toward a more cohesive and advanced software ecosystem, others express nostalgia for the familiar text editor that has been part of the Windows experience for nearly three decades.

The forthcoming Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26020 is also said to eliminate Cortana to pave the way for Microsoft’s strategy of transforming Copilot AI into more than just an assistant.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Microsoft plans to charge for Windows 10 updates in the future
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens.

Microsoft has confirmed it will offer security updates for Windows 10 after the end-of-life date for the operating system for consumer users but for a fee.

The brand recently announced plans to charge regular users for Extended Security Updates (ESU) who intend to continue using Windows 10 beyond the October 14, 2025 support date.

Read more
Windows is just an application now
Welcome screen of the Windows App on MacOS.

In a move toward enhancing remote desktop experiences, Microsoft has unveiled a new application at the ongoing Ignite developer conference. Aptly named the "Windows App," this tool serves as a remote utility, providing users with a centralized platform to manage various remote desktop connections. Whether you're utilizing Azure Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Dev Boxes, or traditional Remote Desktop connections, it can streamline the control of these connections in one accessible location.

Having an intuitive interface, it features distinct sections like a home page, device page, and app page. Remote sessions are organized in large windows, displaying essential details such as wallpaper, host system name, and system specifications (available on Windows 365 machines). It also supports custom display resolutions with support for scaling, as well as device redirection for peripherals like webcams, storage, and printers.

Read more
You can finally purge your PC of default Windows apps
Windows 11 Widgets pictured in a screenshot.

A new piece of EU regulation is forcing tech companies to make some drastic changes to policy. To stay compliant with the Digital Markets Act, Apple is being forced to adopt RCS for iPhones and Microsoft will now let you uninstall the Edge browser from your Windows 11 PC.

Microsoft published a blog post with all the details on how it will stay compliant, but the biggest change is the ability to uninstall default apps. Edge is chief among them, but you'll also be able to uninstall Camera, Cortana, and Photos. You can even uninstall Bing from Web Search.

Read more