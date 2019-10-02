Microsoft is pushing boundaries with the latest of its Surface convertibles

Microsoft debuted the Surface Pro 7 at its big Surface event in New York on Wednesday, showing off the hardware and capabilities of its new-generation of convertible laptops. Building upon the legacy of their predecessors, these new 2-in-1s will pack new hardware and some exciting new features, making them intriguing for new buyers, and an exciting option for people in need of an upgrade.

The Surface line of Microsoft laptops hasn’t always been supremely popular, but in the past few generations it’s really hit its stride. The Surface Pro has been our favorite 2-in-1 for a few years now and the Surface Pro 6 did little to change what worked. It didn’t change much from the 2017 Surface Pro either, but it did enough to retain our interest and its status as the best 2-in-1 around. We expected much more with the Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft delivered.

The Surface Pro 7 is quite traditional in its offerings, with the same 12.3-inch display size that we saw on previous generations. But Microsoft has finally moved it into the modern world with USB-C ports. That does mean you’re going to lose the Mini DisplayPort that previous generations enjoyed, but USB-C offers the kind of functionality where that shouldn’t be a problem. It also comes with the latest generation of CPUs for improved performance and efficiency.

They’re Intel too, so the blue team can breath a sigh of relief, as Microsoft has turned to Intel’s competitors in Qualcomm and AMD for a number of its other Surface products this year.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is available to pre-order now and starts at $749. It will ship out on October 22.

