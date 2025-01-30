 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

It’s a shame Microsoft’s upgraded Surface Laptop 7 is just ‘for business’

By
The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Microsoft has offered 5G connectivity on the Surface Pro 11 since the laptop launched, but for the first time ever, Microsoft is expanding 5G support to its Surface Laptop 7, which ranks at the top of our list of the best laptops. There’s just one small caveat; it’s only available for business customers, at least right now.

There aren’t a ton of details right now, but Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 7 for Business with 5G — I don’t make the names, folks — will start rolling out “later in 2025.” The company also promises to share more details on the laptop in the “coming months,” which will hopefully clear up if this model is coming to the consumer market, as well.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft has been accepting pre-orders for the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 for Business since August of last year, according to a report from Windows Central. Now, however, Microsoft is offering the two devices with both Snapdragon X and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, otherwise known as Lunar Lake. The Lunar Lake models, which are certified Copilot+ PCs, will be available for businesses starting on February 18, starting at $1,500 for both models.

These are ostensibly the same devices that you can get from your local Best Buy, but the security and management capabilities are cranked to the max. In addition to Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, these devices will have access to the new Surface Management Portal for IT admins who are managing a fleet of devices.

Although it’s unclear if Microsoft will eventually release a consumer-facing version of the Surface Laptop with 5G, you can buy the “for business” Surface devices directly from Microsoft, though at a bit of an upcharge. For instance, you can get the Surface Pro 11 with the Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $1,000 directly from Microsoft. The business version starts at $1,100 for the same configuration. The actual price difference depends on your configuration.

The new Lunar Lake versions are significantly more expensive than their Snapdragon counterparts — around $400 more expensive, in fact. Both models can go up to a Core Ultra 7 268V chip with 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage. However, the base model comes with a Core Ultra 5 236V, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of (user-upgradable) storage.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. Surface Pro 7+: is it an upgrade?
Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is Microsoft's new affordable Surface laptop, with upgraded hardware and long battery life making it a compelling option for budget laptop buyers in 2023. But for anyone considering an upgrade to a Surface device at around that $800 price, the Surface Pro 7+ still presents an attractive purchase, and it can flip into a tablet when you need it.

That brings to mind the age-old question, of whether newer is automatically better. In this case, it might not be. Let's take a look at the Surface Laptop Go 3 versus Surface Pro 7+, to find out.

Read more
Everything Microsoft didn’t announce at its 2023 Surface event
Microsoft showing off the new Surface laptop Go 3 at its September event.

Microsoft unveiled several new products during its 2023 Surface event. We got lots of updates about Windows Copilot and other AI-driven software upgrades, as well as plenty of hardware, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3.

While a lot of our early predictions came true during the Microsoft September event, there are still a few things that were noticeably missing from this year's lineup. Here's what Microsoft could have announced, but didn't.
Surface Pro 10

Read more
Should you buy the Surface Laptop Studio or wait for the Surface Laptop Studio 2?
The Surface Laptop Studio 2 on a white table.

Announced during the Microsoft September event, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 joins a growing family of Surface devices. Equipped with all the same flexibility we'd expect from the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Studio 2 may look very similar to the previous version, but it's a lot more different than it seems at a glance.

How does the new version compare to Microsoft's original Laptop Studio? Below, we'll take you on a deep dive into these two devices and help you make your pick if you're trying to choose between them. Make sure to read our Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, as well.
Pricing and availability

Read more