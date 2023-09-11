 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $230 off the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and right now you can land a deal on a good one. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is going for just $700 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $230 from its regular price of $930. It even comes with a free Type Cover and one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers even more savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Whether you’re looking to take home a computing device that competes with the best tablets, or you’re looking for an alternative to the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ should be a top consideration. While Microsoft’s newest option, the Surface Pro 9, is meant to take on the Apple iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 7+ is meant for tablet users looking for some great features on a budget. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive, the Surface Pro 7+ is a great value option. All of these combine to provide a responsive, speedy experience, and to provide plenty of storage space for all of your favorite games, apps, and digital content.

When comparing Microsoft Surface models like the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, it’s important to note the Surface Pro 7+ offers a 12.3-inch PixelSense display. This provides 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop. Its kickstand can adjust nearly 180 degrees, which makes the Surface Pro 7+ a great device for binge watching and taking in content. It’s even capable of powering and outputting to multiple external 4K displays, so your digital window doesn’t have to end at 12.3 inches. Battery life is top notch on the Surface Pro 7+, and it’s a device that can even compete with features found in some of the best laptops.

If you want a tablet that packs a lot of capability into a modest price point, the Surface Pro 7+ is just $700 at Best Buy right now. It comes with a free Type Cover, and free shipping is included as well.

