New MSI Aegis ZS desktops feature AMD hardware and GPU boost

MSI has announced new models of its Aegis ZS line of desktops featuring all AMD hardware. The three Aegis ZS desktops were designed with configurations of 7nm AMD Ryzen “Zen 3” processors and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards.

The models are the 5DS-262US, the 5DS-263US, and 5DS-264US, which largely differ only in terms of their CPUs, as they host the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, respectively.

Other specs on the desktops are identical and include an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, which promises 1440p gaming support, up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM with the option to upgrade up to 128GB of RAM through four SODIMM slots, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage with 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drive options, a 750-watt power supply, and Wi-Fi 6.

Port options on all of the MSI Aegis ZS models include one USB-C, two USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1 support), an individual 3.5mm port for headphones, and a microphone on the front. On the rear are one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-A, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, one HDMI, and three DisplayPort outputs. The desktops also include a Gigabit Ethernet port.

A highlight feature on the Aegis ZS line of desktops is its Smart Access Memory, which combines the power of the AMD Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX GPU to allow the GPU’s memory to be accessed at maximum bandwidth.

Design-wise, these desktop models are styled with RGB fans and tempered glass. MSI notes that the Aegis ZS series is intended to be a “DIY approach to PC gaming,” and an easy option for entry-level gamers who are just learning to build their own PCs. The desktops are also covered under a unified manufacturer warranty.

The new Aegis ZS series is available now at bestbuy.com . Only the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is available for purchase at this time. The 5900X and 5600X are listed at Best Buy, but appear to be sold out.

