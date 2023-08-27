 Skip to main content
The success of AMD’s frame generation tech hinges on this one feature

Jacob Roach
By
AMD's RX 7900 XTX installed in a PC.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
respec dt featured image 2
This story is part of Jacob Roach's ReSpec series, covering the world of PC gaming and hardware.

AMD finally shared more details on its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) this week, and it’s exactly what everyone was asking for. It supports frame generation, and it works across GPUs from AMD and Nvidia. The company is even releasing a driver-based version of its Fluid Motion Frames tech, potentially enabling game support for thousands of titles. It’s all good stuff.

But a big question remains: How is AMD going to deal with latency?

I wrote about the latency concern with Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3) in my last column entry — and why I choose to leave the feature off in most games. It’s one of the most pressing issues with the recent push of frame interpolation features, and AMD’s solution, at least in its current state, leaves a lot to be desired.

Defining latency

A diagram explaining different types of system latencies.
Nvidia

Let’s back up and define what we’re talking about with latency first. Your total system latency is the time it takes from the moment you click your mouse to the effect happening on your screen. It includes all the time it takes for that input to travel down your mouse cable, be processed by your PC, shot out your display cable, and finally show up on your screen.

With features like FSR 3 and DLSS 3, we’re focused on PC latency — that is, how much time does it take between when your PC receives the input and when it sends the final product out to your display. For this, Nvidia has Reflex and AMD has its Anti-Lag feature. In theory, both attempt to reduce latency by minimizing the render queue. Instead of frames being stored in a queue for your GPU to render, they’re passed directly from your CPU to your GPU so you get the latest frame as fast as possible.

Latency between Nvidia Reflex and Radeon Anti-Lag.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD and Nvidia go about this in different ways, though. Reflex is a per-game feature, while Anti-Lag comes through AMD’s driver. That means you can use Anti-Lag in far more games, but it also starts processing much later in the game-to-render pipeline. You can see this at work in Cyberpunk 2077. Reflex delivers a 49% reduction in average PC latency, while Anti-Lag delivers a 38% reduction. On top of that, the RX 6700 XT I tested showed higher average latency overall compared to the RTX 3060 Ti.

This is just one game, but I’d recommend reading the Igor’s Lab analysis of Anti-Lag and Reflex, in which it found that “Nvidia’s approach — from within the game, so to speak — to clearing the congestion in the render pipeline is not only more efficient, but much more effective” (translated from German).

Why latency matters (and how you can reduce it)

Overwatch 2 running on the LG OLED 27 gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Latency is a critical component of frame interpolation because only half of the frames you see are actually responding to your actions. Add on top of that some processing time, and your latency will theoretically go up with DLSS 3 or FSR 3 compared to running the game with the feature turned off. Especially if you’re coming from a low frame rate, where latency is already high, the overhead from generating frames can make your games feel sluggish. At least, that’s what we’ve seen with DLSS 3 up to this point.

For its part, AMD says that “FSR 3 already has latency-reducing technology that works across all GPUs.” We’ll have to wait until FSR 3 is out to see how much that actually does. On top of that, AMD is also introducing its new Anti-Lag+ feature.

This wasn’t covered at all in the FSR 3 announcement, but according to slides shared with press, AMD imagines FSR 3 working as an ecosystem of Anti-Lag+, Super Resolution, and Fluid Motion Frames. We’ve extensively tested Super Resolution, we have a good grip on what Fluid Motion Frames does, but Anti-Lag+ remains a bit of a mystery.

Here’s how AMD described it when I asked: “AMD Radeon Anti-Lag helps synchronize CPU and GPU processing during gameplay to reduce input latency. Anti-Lag’s synchronization point, however, is placed at a fixed location in the rendering pipeline. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ further reduces latency through intelligent synchronization placement that considers the holistic rendering pipeline. As a result, Anti-Lag+ can further reduce latency where it matters most.”

AMD Hypr-RX performance in several games.
AMD

Like Anti-Lag, Anti-Lag+ also comes through AMD Software, which is the software suite that you get along with new GPU drivers. AMD says Anti-Lag+ isn’t required for FSR 3 to work, either. That’s a different approach than Nvidia has taken with DLSS 3, which forces Reflex on whenever you enable DLSS Frame Generation.

Despite being through the driver, AMD tells me that Anti-Lag+ won’t automatically work with any game. The company says “it still requires to be profiled on a per-game basis in our driver to provide the optimal experience, so it supports a select number of titles.”

On top of that, Anti-Lag+ only works with AMD’s latest graphics cards like the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. If you have anything older, you’ll have to stick with the regular Anti-Lag if you want to further reduce your latency in games.

From AMD’s view, Anti-Lag and Anti-Lag+ are ways to further reduce latency, not a replacement for the latency-saving benefits it says FSR 3 has — the company used “bonus latency reduction” to describe the features when I asked them. There are some obvious concerns here, though. Either FSR 3 needs to seriously reduce latency on its own, or Anti-Lag+ needs to deliver far and above what Anti-Lag current does.

An uphill battle

Frank Azor presenting AMD's FSR 3 at Gamescom.
AMD

AMD is fighting an uphill battle with FSR 3. Since the original version of FSR, the company has always traded some level of image quality in order to support as many GPUs as possible, and FSR 3 continues that trend. This time around, though, AMD is also dealing with the latency issues that come up with frame interpolation.

It would be great if FSR 3’s built-in latency reduction can overcome the inherent issues, or if features like Anti-Lag and Anti-Lag+ can help push it into an acceptable latency point. But it’s not a stretch to say that the success of the feature hinges on this issue. We’ll have plenty of discussions about image quality and performance once FSR 3 is here, but if the latency isn’t in check, it doesn’t matter what the feature can deliver otherwise.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer. AMD has confirmed the feature will arrive in September in both Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum, and I’ll be sure to test it as soon as the updates drop.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
I asked developers to explain why PC ports in 2023 run like garbage
asked developers pc ports run garbage hi fi rush chai pointing respec featured

When looking at the state of PC releases in 2023, it's easy to start pointing fingers. The game isn't optimized (whatever that means), or the publisher rushed it out too quickly, or the graphics cards Nvidia has been selling us come with too little VRAM. But these accusations, in most cases, are half-baked and presumptuous, and although they hint at reality, they don't tell the full story.

I wanted to know what was actually going on, so I sat down with a few developers to understand the state of PC games and why so many releases have arrived with such big problems. More importantly, I wanted to know what developers and publishers could do to solve these issues, and although the path forward isn't clear, it's becoming obvious that developers know there's a problem.
What's the problem?

Read more
The worst PC ports of all time — and why they were so bad
worst pc ports of all time joel tlou eyebrows respec featured

It's been a bad year for PC ports so far, but it's easy to forget that PCs have never been the premier platform for game releases. There's a storied history of terrible PC ports, and although we're still seeing some big problems today, the games releasing now are a far cry from what we've seen in years past.

I figured it was a good time to look back at some of the worst PC ports we've seen. This isn't an exhaustive list -- there are dozens of games that have released broken on PC -- but these are the worst offenders. In some areas, we've made a ton of progress, and in others, unfortunately not so much.
Batman Arkham Knight

Read more
Consoles still have one big advantage, and it’s hurting PC gaming
An SSD installed in the PS5.

The death of PC gaming. That's been the topic at hand for the past several weeks, with port after port after port arriving on PC in disastrous states. PC gaming isn't dead, but if this trend continues, it's hard to recommend picking up any new release on PC, at least before it receives a string of inevitable patches.

I wish I could provide a single solution for the problems PC games face, but I can't. The list is massive. But there's one area of focus that could help the situation a lot, and it's where consoles still have a lead over PC.
The source of stutter
These frame time spikes manifest as severe stutters in Gotham Knights. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Read more