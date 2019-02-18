Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia promises DLSS at low resolutions a ‘top priority’ in future updates

Jon Martindale
By
1 of 4
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9
Metro in 1440p with ray tracing and DLSS disabled.
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt on 9
Metro in 1440p with DLSS and ray tracing enabled.
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Metro in 1440p with DLSS and ray tracing disabled.
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt on 9 21
Metro in 1440p with DLSS and ray tracing enabled.

Nvidia has made it clear that it’s aware of the problems its deep learning super sampling (DLSS) technology is causing for some gamers, especially at lower resolutions and it has pledged to fix them. The FAQ for the Tensor-core powered visual tweak suggests that Nvidia was making its improvement a “top priority,” particularly when running DLSS at resolutions lower than 4K.

DLSS seemed like it would be a far more impactful technology than ray tracing (in a positive way, at least) when Nvidia announced the pair of them with its launch of the RTX Turing graphics cards in 2018. Since then, though, we have got our hands on a few games with either or both technologies and DLSS has proven to be detrimental to visuals in the worst cases and barely useful in the best of them. Especially at resolutions other than 4K.

Blurry frames, stuttering, and oversharpening are just some of the visual artifacts and problems Nvidia users have been seeing. Fortunately, Nvidia acknowledged that these problems exist and pledged to fix them.

“We have seen the [blurry] screenshots and are listening to the community’s feedback about DLSS at lower resolutions, and are focusing on it as a top priority,” Nvidia said in its updated DLSS FAQ, via TechSpot. “We are adding more training data and some new techniques to improve quality, and will continue to train the deep neural network so that it improves over time.”

It goes on to explain that the reason DLSS is less effective at lower resolutions is that the artificial intelligence algorithm that makes DLSS possible requires source data to build the eventual (and ideally prettier) visuals from. With a 4K image, it has upwards of 4 million pixels to leverage to that end. With 1080P gameplay though, it’s restricted to just north of 1 million pixels, which in some games appears to cause the algorithm to be a bit overzealous with its smoothing tricks.

For the two flagship games that have introduced DLSS in recent months, Battlefield V and Metro Exodus, Nvidia already has plans for new patches to introduce improvements to DLSS. Although the release of neither patch was revealed, we are told that they will improve compatibility with lower and ultrawide resolutions, and increase the sharpness in Metro Exodus specifically, where we noted significant blurring with DLSS enabled on the latest Nvidia driver available at the time.

The question is, though, whether this is too little too late? We’re almost six months on from the release of the RTX Turing cards and the only two mainstream games that take advantage of both new RTX technologies are poor examples of them. Alongside high pricing, this could be why Nvidia has faced poor sales of its Turing GPUs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Marriott asking guests for data to see if they were victims of the Starwood hack
persondoesnotexist new face generating ai screen shot 2019 02 15 at 19 16 58
Emerging Tech

A.I.-powered website creates freakishly lifelike faces of people who don’t exist

No, this isn't a picture of a missing person. It's a face generated by a new artificial intelligence on the website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com. Here's how the impressive A.I. works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
under armour waterproof backpack sale logo
Deals

Keep your MacBook safe and dry with an Under Armour backpack for under $50

Under Armour is having a huge sale this weekend to help you on your quest for a better backpack. The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on now through Monday, February 18th, offering great discounts on stormproof backpacks.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to find deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pots, clothes, mattresses, and furniture. And Walmart is offering deals on all of those things and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft posts tutorial creating terminator hud using hololens
Computing

The HoloLens 2 will be announced at MWC. Here's what we know about it so far

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
cortana is dead hi im feat 123521532
Computing

In the age of Alexa and Siri, Cortana’s halo has grown dim

In a sea of voice assistants, Cortana has become almost irrelevant. The nearly five-year-old voice assistant is seeing little love from consumers, and here’s why it is dead.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
what is wi fi whatiswifi02 720x720
Computing

Wi-Fi helps connect all of our devices at high-speed, but what exactly is it?

What is Wi-Fi? It's a technology we all use everyday to connect all of our portable devices, but understanding how it works and how far it's come from its humble beginnings is another thing entirely.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Gangnam Style PSY
Web

Are you one of the billions who have watched these super-popular YouTube videos?

Viral videos can quickly garner millions upon millions of views, but even they fall well behind the view counts on the most watched YouTube videos ever. Those have been watched billions of times.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows updates shouldn't cause problems, but if they do, here's how to fix them

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

Speed up your system by tweaking the startup application in Windows and MacOS

Bothered by programs that automatically start when you boot your computer, or want to add a new one to the list? Here's how to change your startup programs in Windows 7, 8, and 10, along with Apple's MacOS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
marriott android app credit card info open
Business

Marriott asking guests for data to see if they were victims of the Starwood hack

Marriott has created an online form to help you find out if your data was stolen in the massive Starwood hack that came to light toward the end of 2018. But take note, it requires you to submit a bunch of personal details.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
Computing

Apple may go big with a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro, 31.6-inch 6K display

In a research note, well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that there are indications the company could be releasing a 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a 31.6-inch 6K display in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus