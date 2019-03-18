Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia’s GauGAN is a smart drawing app that turns doodles into works of art

Anita George
By
Nvidia GauGAN Researchers Photo
NVIDIA

A new drawing app enhanced with deep learning functions could soon convert your simple sketches and doodles to brilliant and realistic works of art.

Nvidia recently announced the development of GauGAN, a smart drawing app that uses a deep learning model to generate photorealistic versions of simple drawings created by human artists. The name of the app, GauGAN, refers both to the French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin and the app’s use of the generative adversarial networks (GANs) to develop its realistic images.

So how does GauGAN work? According to Nvidia’s announcement, the app is like a “smart paintbrush” that fills in the details of your drawing (referred to as a “segmentation map”). Essentially, you provide the outline of what you want and label each segment, dictating what it’s supposed to be. From there, GauGAN takes over, filling in the extra details to make your drawings more realistic:

“Trained on a million images, the deep learning model then fills in the landscape with showstopping results: Draw in a pond, and nearby elements like trees and rocks will appear as reflections in the water. Swap a segment label from “grass” to “snow” and the entire image changes to a winter scene, with a formerly leafy tree turning barren.”

The GANs used in GauGAN are essentially a partnership between two networks, a generator and a discriminator. Within this partnership, a generator develops a series of possible images and the discriminator acts as a sort of editor that teaches the generator “how to improve the realism of its synthetic images.”

It’s also worth noting that while GauGAN uses its extensive knowledge of other images to create these drawings, these drawings are still considered original works since the app is generating new images.

Nvidia’s new drawing app isn’t just limited to nature scenes or landscapes—it can also add in buildings, roads, or even people. GauGAN also allows artists to add style filters. Such filters including mimicking a specific artist’s style or adjusting the lighting of the image from a day to a night scene.

It’s unclear if GauGAN will ever be released for consumer use, but it is expected to be a particularly helpful tool for architects, urban planners, and even game developers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Windows Update not working after October 2018 patch? Here's how to fix it
Up Next

At $99, Nvidia's Jetson Nano minicomputer seeks to bring A.I. to the masses
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Is 14 inches the perfect size for a laptop? These 4 laptops might convince you

If you're looking for the best 14-inch laptops, there are a number of factors to consider. You want good battery life, an attractive screen, solid performance, and a good build. Our favorites that do all that and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best mechanical keyboards corsair k95 2
Gaming

Get Corsair’s best mechanical keyboard at a decent discount

From March 17 to 23, you can get one of the best mechanical keyboards around at a great price. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is normally $200, but this week you can pick one up from Amazon for $160.
Posted By Steven Petite
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Need more from your conference white board? The Surface Hub 2 should have it

The Surface Hub 2 could be the most expensive whiteboard ever made, but it should be a powerful and capable one. With the ability to connect several of the 50-inch displays together, the picture at least, should be gorgeous.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best google easter eggs on computer
Computing

Teens using Google Docs as the modern version of passing notes in class

Google Docs is reportedly being used by teens as a secret communications app. Instead of passing notes, students are now using the software's live chat function or comment boxes to talk with their friends while in the middle of classes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

A.I.-generated text is supercharging fake news. This is how we fight back

A new A.I. tool is reportedly able to spot passages of text written by algorithm. Here's why similar systems might prove essential in a world of fake news created by smart machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows updates shouldn't cause problems, but if they do, here's how to fix them

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Here’s how you can watch today’s Nvidia GTC 2019 keynote live

Nvidia's rumored 7nm Ampere graphics could debut soon. The company will be kicking off its GPU Technology conference at 2 p.m. PT today, Monday, March 18, and you can watch the opening keynote here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

After fourth attack, hacker puts personal records of 26M people up for sale

A serial hacker going by the name of Gnosticplayers is selling the personal data of 26 million people who have been using the services of six different companies from across the world.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
former myspace ceo reveals what facebook did right to dominate social media
Computing

There’s more space on MySpace after ‘accidental’ wipe of 50 million songs

MySpace is no longer a safe refuge for music and media produced in the 2000s. It said that almost any artistic content uploaded to the site between 2003 and 2015 may have been lost as part of a server migration last year.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Computing

HP’s spring sale cuts prices on the 15-inch Spectre x360 by $270

Looking for a new laptop to start off the spring season? HP has you covered and is currently running a sale that is cutting $270 off the price of the 15-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible laptop. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Mark Zuckerberg Tagged
Computing

Intel and Facebook team up to give Cooper Lake an artificial intelligence boost

Intel's upcoming Cooper Lake microarchitecture will be getting a boost when it comes to artificial intelligence processes, thanks to a partnership with Facebook. The results are CPUs that are able to work faster.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Dodge the cryptojackers with the best torrent clients available today

Looking for the best torrent clients to help you share all of that wonderful legal content you own? Here's a list of our favorite torrent clients, all packed with great features while dodging malware and adverts.
Posted By Jon Martindale