Previously, most mainstream systems topped out at the RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 2080 Super, but this year, manufacturers like Acer and HP are bringing the card, which is more powerful than Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3080, to rigs that gamers can order without having to turn to boutique PCs, like those from Origin PC or Digital Storm. Nvidia’s RTX 3090 boasts a triple slot design, and recently leaked benchmarks suggests that this card is 20% faster than the RTX 3080.