Concerns are mounting over the failure rate of Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, with increasing numbers of reports of dead and dying cards from early adopters. Some display issues involving artifacting and instability immediately after being installed, whilst others begin to show signs of degradation after a few days, despite a lack of manual overclocking or voltage manipulation.

Nvidia’s recently released RTX Turing graphics cards are the most powerful consumer GPUs ever made and support exciting new gaming visual features like deep learning supersampling (DLSS) and ray tracing. That said, the performance enhancement over the last generation isn’t as dramatic as first hoped and inflated pricing left some concerned about the real audience for such cards. Mere weeks after they became widely available, quality assurance concerns now join those earlier issues.

Threads have been cropping up on Nvidia’s forum about dead and dying RTX 2080 Ti cards for weeks now, with almost every thread over several pages with hundreds of comments highlighting crashes, black screens, blue screen of death issues, artifacts, and cards that fail to work entirely. There are some reports of issues with the 2080, too, but the majority are referencing problematic 2080 Ti cards.

Reddit threads with a similar theme have been appearing as well, detailing the RMA process that many users are now going through. Worse still, some users who have been issued a replacement card by Nvidia have then been forced to return that one, too, suggesting that in some cases at least, the problem users are facing is not solved by simply giving them a new graphics card. That could hint at some sort of architectural defect.

The problems appear to be affecting those with Founders Edition versions of the 2080 Ti the most, though some users with third-party cards from Gigabyte and Asus have also reported failures and problems with their new GPUs.

It is worth noting that failure numbers may be skewed by the fact that people who aren’t facing problems are unlikely to report back with similar zeal. However, the similar issues that appear to be arising for such large numbers of 2080 Ti owners is cause for concern.

Digital Trends has reached out to Nvidia for comment on this story and we will update this post as and when we hear back.