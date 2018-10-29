Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards are dying on a lot of users

Jon Martindale
By
RTX 2080
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Concerns are mounting over the failure rate of Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, with increasing numbers of reports of dead and dying cards from early adopters. Some display issues involving artifacting and instability immediately after being installed, whilst others begin to show signs of degradation after a few days, despite a lack of manual overclocking or voltage manipulation.

Nvidia’s recently released RTX Turing graphics cards are the most powerful consumer GPUs ever made and support exciting new gaming visual features like deep learning supersampling (DLSS) and ray tracing. That said, the performance enhancement over the last generation isn’t as dramatic as first hoped and inflated pricing left some concerned about the real audience for such cards. Mere weeks after they became widely available, quality assurance concerns now join those earlier issues.

Threads have been cropping up on Nvidia’s forum about dead and dying RTX 2080 Ti cards for weeks now, with almost every thread over several pages with hundreds of comments highlighting crashes, black screens, blue screen of death issues, artifacts, and cards that fail to work entirely. There are some reports of issues with the 2080, too, but the majority are referencing problematic 2080 Ti cards.

Reddit threads with a similar theme have been appearing as well, detailing the RMA process that many users are now going through. Worse still, some users who have been issued a replacement card by Nvidia have then been forced to return that one, too, suggesting that in some cases at least, the problem users are facing is not solved by simply giving them a new graphics card. That could hint at some sort of architectural defect.

The problems appear to be affecting those with Founders Edition versions of the 2080 Ti the most, though some users with third-party cards from Gigabyte and Asus have also reported failures and problems with their new GPUs.

It is worth noting that failure numbers may be skewed by the fact that people who aren’t facing problems are unlikely to report back with similar zeal. However, the similar issues that appear to be arising for such large numbers of 2080 Ti owners is cause for concern.

Digital Trends has reached out to Nvidia for comment on this story and we will update this post as and when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops of 2018
digital domain digitizes actors performers virtual 2pac3
Emerging Tech

Meet the startup resurrecting dead celebrities and digitally cloning living ones

The trend for de-aging or even digitally resurrecting old actors is becoming a major part of Hollywood. Here's how these digital thespians are created -- and what it means for the future of movies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Envy X2 review
Computing

HP Envy x2 vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Microsoft Surface Pro has been our favorite detachable tablet for a while now, and the Surface Pro 6 continues that trend. Can the upstart HP Envy x2 give the Surface Pro 6 a run for your money?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

From photos to tax returns, versatile inkjet printers have you covered

Inkjet printers are incredibly versatile. Besides text documents, many can also print photos -- some can even make museum-quality prints. Multifunction variants add scan, copy, and fax. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

There's a Surface device for every budget. Here's the best for you

Microsoft finally has a complete lineup of Windows 10 PCs, from the low-end Surface Go to the space-age Surface Studio 2. Which of these Surface devices is the right one for you?
Posted By Mark Coppock
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use your favorite email client or…
Posted By Mark Coppock
microsoft edge click to run flash header
Computing

Beware of malware, adware when downloading Google Chrome through Microsoft Edge

Downloading Google Chrome through Microsoft Edge is apparently dangerous, as a Bing search returned a fake advertisement that leads to suspected malware. The link leads to a legitimate-looking website that could trick unsuspecting users.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
MacBook 2015
Computing

Here’s how a new MacBook could blow us away (but we’re not holding our breath)

Word on the street is that Apple might announce a new MacBook at its Oct. 30 event. We don't know much about the possible update, but we know a few ways Apple could impress us -- if the company decided to follow through.
Posted By Luke Larsen