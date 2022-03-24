  1. Computing

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti will have a triple 8-pin adapter

Caleb Clark
By

Nvidia’s latest flagship GPU — the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti — will have a third 8-pin adapter, according to Tom’s Hardware. We’ve known for a long time that the 3090 Ti would be power-thirsty, and now it’s clear how Nvidia intends for the card to draw its power.

It’s been known for quite a while that the 3090 Ti would require a different power supply for PC upgraders. The actual power cable is a next-gen PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR connector, which is a 12+4 pin cable that can deliver up to 600 watts of power. It’s also part of the ATX 3.0 standard for new PSUs that Intel recently announced. That means any modern ATX power supply should work with the cable without the need for an adapter.

The triple 8-pin adapter included with the RTX 3090.
Videocardz

This new cable can deliver between 150W and 600W, which exceeds the power delivery of the included triple 8-pin adapter. However, not every power supply on the market is compatible with the 12VHPWR, so Nvidia has included the triple 8-pin adapter to make sure the card works on every setup.

The triple 8-pin adapter shows just how much power the RTX 3090 T is going to draw. When the original 3090 shipped, it included a 12-pin to double 8-pin adapter. Nvidia’s reasoning was very similar at the time. The RTX 3090’s 350W TDP put it well ahead of its competition — and even other Nvidia cards — when it comes to power draw. With a third 8-pin connector added for the 3090 Ti, we can expect this card to well exceed the TDP of the 3090. Our previous reporting indicates the TDP could fall anywhere between 400W and 500W.

When you look at the specs of the RTX 3090 Ti, it’s no surprise that it will require this much juice. The flagship card runs 10,572 CUDA cores (compared to 10,496 on the regular 3090) and 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

The 3000 series of RTX cards (particularly the higher-end ones) are known for being power-hungry, especially compared to prior generations. That’s something AMD’s latest series of GPU cards is apparently aiming to beat Nvidia at. We are still several months away from seeing next-generation cards, though. The RTX 3090 is much closer, with an expected launch date of March 28.

Editors' Recommendations

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is back in stock on Amazon and Newegg

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition on a pink background.

Overwatch 2 will add a much-needed ping system

Characters in Overwatch 2.

The Batman: Villains we could see in HBO’s Penguin spinoff

Split image of the Penguin overlooking Gotham in The Batman and the HBO Max logo.

Best server deals for March 2022

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

CNN+ plans, price, shows, and more

CNN Plus logo.

The iPhone could be Apple’s next subscription service target

iphone se

Best gaming laptop deals for March 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

The best home security cameras for 2022

Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 5000

AMD Ryzen processor in a motherboard.

What is Intel XeSS, and how does it compare to Nvidia DLSS?

A demo of XeSS at Intel Architecture Day.

How DirectStorage loads Forspoken in one second on PC

Frey shooting magic at a flying enemy.

Nintendo and HAL Laboratory want to make more 3D Kirby games

Kirby and bandana waddle dee dance in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Best laptop deals and sales for March 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.