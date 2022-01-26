Nvidia RTX 40-series could have incredible TFLOP performance

Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series of GPUs could possibly more than double the teraflops (TFLOPS) count of the 3090 Ti, and may even exceed 100 TFLOPS.

Reliable tipster Greymon55, who has provided several rumors pertaining to Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards, has reaffirmed his stance regarding the graphical compute performance (FP32) of Lovelace video cards.

If lovelace gets up to 2.5GHz, you'll get about 90t of FP32, and 3090ti is just 40t.😬 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) January 25, 2022

He tweeted that “if Lovelace gets up to 2.5 GHz, you’ll get about 90t of FP32.” Previously, he referred to the possibility of the GeForce RTX 40 series offering between 85 to 92 TFLOPS in FP32 in November 2021. For reference, Lovelace is believed to be Nvidia’s codename for its next-generation GPUs.

As pointed out by NotebookCheck, TFLOPS (tera (trillion) floating operations per second) has increasingly become a commonly used metric to determine how powerful a graphics card is in general. As opposed to gigahertz (GHz), which determines a processor’s clock speed, TFLOP measures a computer’s performance.

Nvidia’s Ampere architecture allowed the RTX 3090 to be powered by 35.58 TFLOPS in FP32 (single-precision floating-point format), while the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU is said to deliver 40 TFLOPS.

An RTX 4090 video card (based on the AD102 GPU) offering 90 TFLOPS would therefore be 2.5 times more than the RTX 3090’s teraflops count. NotebookCheck highlights how an upgraded RTX 4090 Ti based on the next-gen Lovelace microarchitecture could theoretically exceed 100 TFLOPS. Comparatively, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sport 10.28 TFLOPS and 12.15 TFLOPS, respectively.

With such a high TFLOPS count, it reinforces a previous rumor that the RTX 4090 or RTX 4090 Ti could require a huge 1,200-watt power supply unit (PSU).

Greymon55 also pointed out that Lovelace video cards would offer “double performance” of the GeForce RTX 3090. When considering the rumored technical specifications, that statement could very well become a reality — in addition to 18,432 CUDA cores, the RTX 4090 is said to sport 24GB of GDDR6X memory, joined by a clock speed between 2.3GHz to 2.5GHz. Greymon55’s sources indicate that next-gen Nvidia GPUs will arrive in September 2022.

So far I know the next gen GPU has not been delayed, in fact it is not far, only more than half a year is not it?😁 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) January 19, 2022

As for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the graphics card was reportedly scheduled for a release on January 27, but Nvidia has apparently stopped the production of the card for now. In any case, when it does eventually launch, it’s set to become the most expensive GPU ever ($4,500). That price record will most likely be broken when its successor, the RTX 4090 Ti, hits the market.

Nvidia is reportedly spending several billion dollars to use TSMC’s 5nm process node required for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

