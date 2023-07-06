RTX 4060 Ti 16GB launches July 18 amid desperate price cuts

A bunch of mid-range graphics cards fresh out the gate are already seeing hefty price cuts in an apparent bid to drum up interest, from Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 to AMD’s RX 7600. It’s not a good look, and comes just as Nvidia is allegedly preparing to launch a new version of the 4060 Ti.

The news was spotted by VideoCardz, where the authors noticed that Spanish retailer Coolmod had slashed the prices of several GPUs by significant margins.

The RTX 4060, for example was listed at €299.95 versus its €335 launch price, a drop of 10%. The RTX 4060 Ti, meanwhile, was on sale for €399.95, 11% off its initial price of €449.

Both graphics cards are just weeks old, so seeing a price cut this early in their lifespan would normally be unusual. But neither product has received glowing reviews since launch.

The RTX 4060 Ti, for example, reportedly struggled to attract customer attention in its first days, with one report claiming there was “zero” interest from consumers in the card. We tested it out, and in the end we just couldn’t recommend it to readers.

It’s been a similar story with the RTX 4060. We compared it to AMD’s RX 7600, and the results weren’t pretty. The RX 7600 itself has also seen its price cut at Coolmod, down 13% from €299 to €259.94, suggesting that it too is struggling to whip up excitement among buyers.

A new RTX 4060 Ti is coming

In a separate report, VideoCardz claims that “two reputable hardware leakers” have told the outlet that Nvidia will launch a 16GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti on July 18th. Right now, the RTX 4060 Ti only offers 8GB of video memory.

The information comes from MEGAsizeGPU and hongxing2020 on Twitter. Both sources pointed to the same launch date.

The 16GB version is expected to cost $499, $100 more than the $399 8GB edition. VideoCardz says “there is no indication that NVIDIA intends to make any price adjustments prior to the launch of the new model.”

Given the very mixed reception to the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti, the $499 price of the 16GB model might not be well received. Just as pressing, we’ll have to see whether it can add the kind of performance that was sorely missing from its 8GB sibling. Whatever the outcome, we doubt it’ll find its way onto many lists of the best graphics cards any time soon.

