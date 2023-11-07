 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s next GPU could enter Apple naming purgatory

Jacob Roach
By

Rumor has it that Nvidia is gearing up to refresh its slate of RTX 40-series graphics cards. The latest news is a reported box leak, which reveals that Nvidia could be working on an RTX 4070 Ti Super model for launch sometime early next year.

We’ve seen Super and Ti refreshes from Nvidia in the past, but never a Ti Super model. The name doesn’t really matter, but it harkens back to some of the more ridiculous naming schemes we’ve seen from other tech brands. Apple’s M2 Ultra, for example, is a better chip than the M2 Max, so apparently Ultra is better than Max. Who would’ve thought?

I can&#39;t believe this name is real
Plus, the new super logo and color are kinda ugly…… pic.twitter.com/trxytR9cSV

&mdash; MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) November 7, 2023

Silly name or not, MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter shared an image that they say is the box logo for the RTX 4070 Ti Super. Stacking up branding may be a consequence of Nvidia’s sudden rebranding of the original RTX 4070 Ti. That card was originally called the RTX 4080 12GB, but after a wave of backlash, Nvidia adjusted the name and price of the card.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the RTX 4070 Ti Super, though most of the recent rumors have centered around an RTX 4080 Super refresh. Currently, leakers suggest the card will arrive with a big bump to core count and replace the RTX 4080 at the $1,200 list price, pushing the original model down.

The RTX 4070 Super is also rumored, which is reportedly a slightly cut-down version of the RTX 4070 Ti with a lower power draw. It’s not clear what price this card will launch at, if it launches at all, but it could sit around $650 to $700. Nvidia’s RTX 4070 already occupies a price point of around $550 to $600, and it’s one of the few cards in Nvidia’s current generation that’s a good value at that price.

If Nvidia is launching new GPUs, we expect they’ll show up at CES 2024. That’s the time frame leaker kopite7kimi suggests the cards will arrive, who has a fairly consistent track record with Nvidia launches.

CES

&mdash; kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 5, 2023

Although we don’t have any official news that Nvidia is working on a Super refresh, it would make sense. Nvidia has already adjusted the pricing on some of its GPUs in response to AMD cards like the RX 7800 XT and RX 7900 XTX. The RTX 4080, for example, debuted at $1,200, but you can commonly find it for around $1,100 now. Similarly, the RTX 4070 is supposed to cost $600, but you can find models for $520 if you shop around.

With prices on some of Nvidia’s key GPUs falling, it makes sense to give the range a bump to return the cards to their ideal list price — hopefully with a solid performance bump in tow.

On top of that, Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs aren’t expected to launch until 2025. That would break Nvidia’s normal two-year cadence for desktop GPU releases. The company hasn’t outright confirmed next-gen GPUs are slated for 2025, though a brief roadmap in a recent Nvidia presentation suggested we wouldn’t see them in 2024.

