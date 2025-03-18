 Skip to main content
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell sets a new standard for workstation GPUs

Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU
Nvidia announced a host of new GPUs at its GTC 2025 conference on Tuesday, including the RTX Pro Blackwell series. The highlight component of the series is the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU, developed for workstations. The RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU is also available in variants to support desktops, laptops, and data centers. The component is intended to aid professional designers, developers, data scientists, and creatives, the Verge noted. 

The RTX Pro naming sequence allows the Blackwell-based GPU to stand out against previous architectures, including Ada Lovelace, Ampere, and Turing, as well as the standard consumer product GPUs, Tech Radar Pro noted. 

Specifications for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell for workstations include 96GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 4000 AI TOPS performance. The GPU requires 600 watts of power, making it slightly more powerful than the consumer-tier RTX 5090 GPU

With a similar design to the high-end gaming GPU, the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell features a double-flow-through cooling system. It also includes 24,064 CUDA cores, a 512-bit memory bus, and 1792 GB/s of memory bandwidth. Output includes PCIe Gen 5 support, DisplayPort 2.1, as well as updated software support for the latest Blackwell generation of RT cores and Tensor cores.

Nvidia noted the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell workstation will be used in many high-performance sectors, including generative AI, game development, cloud services, architecture, automotive, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail. 

The Verge also confirmed that the GPU will be available in a Max-Q Workstation Edition, indicating a “maximum efficiency” variant. The platform will also have an RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. 

Nvidia also confirmed other naming sequences, including the RTX Pro 5000 and RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell for desktops and laptops and the RTX Pro 4500 Blackwell for desktops. These options will be available in May. 

Nvidia has not yet indicated a price for the RTX Pro 6000 workstation variant; however, the brand has shared some partner details– including PNY and TD Synnex, and manufacturer information including Dell, HP, and Lenovo. These companies should be releasing the component respectively by April and May. 

Other variants and partners have less succinct information with availability expected between the summer and later in the year.

