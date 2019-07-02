Digital Trends
Computing

Did Nvidia’s Super RTX graphics cards ruin AMD’s RX 5700 launch?

Nvidia's new Super graphics cards may have beaten AMD to the punch

Jon Martindale
By
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Nvidia’s Super graphics cards are here, and they’re downright impressive. They offer boosted performance over their non-super counterparts and apart from the RTX 2060 Super, they all come in at the same prices too. The timing of this launch is no coincidence, though, with AMD’s upcoming RX 5700 RDNA graphics cards just around the corner. But has Nvidia been successful in stealing AMD’s thunder?

An argument could certainly be made that the new Super GPUs are what Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards should have performed like when first released in 2018. It even feels like that’s where they could have performed too, because these new cards are merely cut-back versions of existing GPUs. The RTX 2080 Super is a modified RTX 2080 Ti GPU with fewer CUDA cores and less memory. The RTX 2070 Super is an RTX 2080 with fewer CUDA cores, and so on.

Even if Nvidia could have offered this performance at the launch of its RTX cards, it is at least doing so now. In theory, these cards should compete very favorably with AMD’s upcoming RX 5700 XT and 5700. We don’t have hard performance numbers for AMD’s new GPUs just yet, but we know AMD claims they perform in excess of their non-refreshed Nvidia counterparts. The RX 5700 is slated as being more powerful than the RTX 2060, and the 5700 XT more powerful than the RTX 2070.

How these cards compare against the new Super cards remains to be seen, and there’s certainly still every opportunity for AMD to swoop in and make its mark on this generation of graphics hardware. But it could be a close call. AMD’s RX 5700 XT and 5700 are set to be priced at $449 and $379, respectively, with Nvidia’s Super RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080, priced at $400, $500, and $600, respectively. Even if AMD’s new cards under-perform their Nvidia counterparts a little, that pricing difference could be enough for those looking to buy a new graphics card.

nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2

There are also features like ray tracing, DLSS, and AMD’s own image sharpening to consider, which could sway people one way or the other, and could suggest a greater value proposition on Nvidia’s end of things.

In the here and now, with days to go until AMD’s new cards hit digital shelves and the review embargoes lift, are we still excited for the RX 5700 series? Have the Nvidia Super-powered RTX cards whetted our appetite for more, or filled us up to the point where we’re not as interested in what comes next?

If anything, we’re more excited than ever to see how these new cards line up. AMD’s new cards will still provide some much-needed competition in the graphics card market, and we have to wonder whether the Super RTX cards would even exist if AMD hadn’t provided that little bit of extra pressure to the market. But the RX 5700 XT is going to have to hold true to AMD’s best-case scenarios to be a truly credible competitor to Nvidia’s new Super GPUs. With the more favorable bang for buck now offered by Nvidia’s cards, a few dollars off that price may not be enough to make the Navi cards anything special.

Regardless of how things shake up, these next couple of weeks are a great time to upgrade your PC’s graphics.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
iMac G3 Bondi Blue
Computing

Why Jony Ive’s greatest achievement wasn’t the iPhone. It was the original iMac

Apple has announced that Jony Ive will be leaving the company at the end of the year. He was responsible for some of Apple’s most iconic designs, including the iPhone. But it was the iMac that was his real crowning achievement.
Posted By Alex Blake
jedec ddr5 specifications 2018 memory ram
Computing

RAM has never been cheaper, but are the historic prices here to stay?

PC RAM is cheaper today than it's ever been, but that momentous fall comes after hitting its highest peak just over a year ago. Why has that happened? And is now the best time to upgrade?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

Apple reportedly offers logic board replacements for some 2018 MacBook Air units

Apple has reportedly launched a free logic board replacement program for certain 2018 MacBook Air units. According to documents, affected laptops are suffering a "power" issue from the faulty components.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering buying an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 30 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Deals

Get a sweet $200 discount on the 2018 Mac mini from B&H before Prime Day

Get yourself a 2018 Mac mini at a decent $200 discount with B&H’s latest deal. If you’re in the market for a new desktop computer this space-saving Mac mini with a speedy 256GB SSD might be right for your computing needs.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
malwarebytes laptop
Social Media

Revenge porn using deepfakes can now result in jail time in Virginia

Lawmakers in Virginia have amended the state's revenge-porn law to include deepfakes. It means perpetrators could be hit with a hefty fine or sent to jail even if the shared content is fake.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
asus trade up pc graphics cards intro hero2
Computing

Asus now invites PC gamers to trade up their graphics cards

Asus has introduced a novel new program that lets PC gamers trade up old graphics cards when purchasing any new Asus branded cards. The offer gives approved customers up to a $340 rebate for a qualified graphics card.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi