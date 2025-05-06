 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5060 gets an official price and release date

By
Out of all the best graphics cards in Nvidia’s arsenal, the RTX 5060 might not be the most impressive, but it’s certainly the most mainstream — so there’ll be a bunch of gamers waiting for it. Good news: We won’t have to wait much longer. Nvidia has officially revealed the release date and the price of the RTX 5060, and it’s good news on both accounts. Except … how long will that MSRP last?

As per Nvidia’s website, the RTX 5060 will hit the shelves on May 19, with pricing starting at $299. That’s the exact same recommended list price (MSRP) as the previous generation’s RTX 4060, which is good news, although there are a few things to consider here. First: Nvidia’s partners can easily add an extra premium on top of that MSRP, which will undoubtedly be the case for many models with higher clock speeds or better cooling. Second: Regardless of manufacturer pricing, retailers will mark these cards up based on the current state of the market, which is pretty grim.

Nvidia has yet to reveal the official specs for the RTX 5060, but fortunately, leakers have been keeping busy in the last few weeks, so we kind of know what to expect. As always, keep in mind that all of this is subject to change, given that it’s never been actually confirmed in the first place.

We’re most likely getting an RTX 5060 powered by the GB206 GPU, sporting 3,840 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus. Nvidia is likely to equip this card with just 8GB VRAM again, given that the RTX 5060 Ti launched in an 8GB and a 16GB variant. Fortunately, despite the modest memory interface, the switch to GDDR7 RAM will likely prove to be quite the upgrade for this sub-$300 GPU, as we’re expecting 448GB/s in bandwidth.

Related

Performance-wise, it’s hard to know what kind of jump we can expect right now. Nvidia promises to deliver over 100 frames per second (fps) in “your favorite games,” but that’s probably with the help of DLSS 4, unless your favorite games are limited to less demanding titles.

With AMD’s RX 9060 XT rumored to be announced just two days later on May 21, the mainstream GPU market is about to start heating up. Let’s just hope there’ll be plenty of GPUs to go around.

