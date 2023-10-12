Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals are still available

Prime Big Deals Day 2023 has ended, but some of the Prime Day laptop deals that rival retailers have rolled out to answer Amazon’s offers are still available. If you want to buy a new laptop for a lower-than-usual price, you still have a chance at amazing discounts from sources like Best Buy, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long these Prime Day deals will remain online. To help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite bargains that remain, but act quickly because they may get taken down at any moment.

Acer Chromebook 314 — $189, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 doesn’t look like much on paper with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s pretty smooth because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks focuses on online apps instead of installed software, resulting in fast performance despite low-end components. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by Google Drive if you need more storage space.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $269, was $379

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is another device that runs faster than you’d expect with specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, with the ability to transform from tablet mode to laptop mode by flipping open its detachable keyboard. Its 11-inch touchscreen offers 2K resolution, and it offers a 128GB eMMC for storage.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z offers a much larger display — 17.3 inches with HD+ resolution — than most laptops that you can get for its price. It’s not all about the screen though, as the laptop provides decent performance to handle everyday tasks with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 128GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 — $399, was $1,499

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can change from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back to below its keyboard. This versatility to transform depending on what you need from it is supported by ample performance from its AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The device offers a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro, which will let you maximize the capabilities of the operating system.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a fixture in our list of the best laptops because it’s an affordable and well-built mainstream option. You’ll be getting the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, plus a very compact design featuring a 13.4-inch Full HD+ display that’s bright and high-quality. The laptop also offers a 256GB SSD for storage with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Apple MacBook Air (13.6-inch, M2) — $899, was $1,099

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is the best budget choice in our list of the best MacBooks, because for a relatively affordable price compared to its peers, you’ll be enjoying the powerful performance provided by Apple’s M2 chip, a totally fanless design that keeps the device silent, and a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. The device also offers 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be able to keep up with heavy workloads through its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also offers plenty of storage space for your files in its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The laptop features a 13.5-inch touchscreen, but it’s so thin and light that it will be very easy to carry around with you wherever you have to go.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

Sitting on top of our list of the best 15-inch laptops is the Dell XPS 15, which features a streamlined build, attractive aesthetics, and strong productivity and creative performance. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, and there’s plenty of storage space on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The laptop;s 15.6-inch Full HD+ screen is great not just for work, but also for recreational activities like watching streaming shows.

