As a tech writer, it’s my duty to inform you about which products to buy — and which not to buy. But I am increasingly starting to feel like it’s also an unspoken duty to write about gaps in the market – products that don’t or barely exist, but that should.

In that light, I recently “invented” the Logitech G915 65% in a plea for a better low-profile 65% keyboard, and this week I’m putting in a request for yet another uncommon — and currently nonexistent — product: A proper ergonomic gaming mouse.

There, I said it. I know it might seem blasphemous to combine the word ergonomic with the term gaming mouse, but I don’t care. I’m no longer in school, and though not yet in my 30s (almost), my mouse hand and arm are starting to feel like they’re reaching middle age. That might have something to do with the amount of computer time I put in, but I digress. Like many people, this is my profession and there’s little I can do to change that.

Gaming Mice

Currently, I swap mice frequently and use a controller when I can to play noncompetitive games, and that keeps the majority of my repetitive strain injury (RSI) issues in check. But nevertheless – I especially have to limit my time with my favorite gaming mice as they seem to do the biggest number on my pain issues.

And I’m sure I’m not the only one in this situation.

There are tons of gaming mice out there, yet very few that actually offer a proper palm grip with a good wrist angle. The vast majority are aimed at aggressive claw grips, and while I understand that, yes, claw grips do make you a better player, they’re not exactly healthy. Between the strength a claw grip demands, and the flat design leaving your wrist parallel with your desk, there are plenty of opportunities for joint and muscle aches to creep in with prolonged use. I genuinely don’t know how pro gamers do it (OK, I do: They retire by about 30).

Someone please make a proper palm grip ergonomic gaming mouse

Razer Pro Click

Where can I turn for the relief I’m looking for? Well, there is Razer’s Pro Click, which is designed by Humanscale. This mouse comes quite close to my wishes. In fact, it’s got an excellent, big shape with a healthy angle. It’s also relatively lightweight, has wireless connectivity, and also boasts a great sensor. It’s marketed as an office mouse, but really, it’s just a wolf in sheep’s clothing, which is also its biggest problem: It’s only available in white, and that doesn’t match my and a lot of people’s setups.

There is a concession that inevitably will be made here: Gaming performance. A bigger, more hand-friendly mouse will be heavier, and the steeper the wrist angle gets, the less accurate your gameplay becomes. Having used Logitech’s MX Vertical mouse for a while in my most desperate times, I can tell you that once a mouse is too “sideways” it becomes very difficult to click without moving the cursor, and that wouldn’t work at all in FPS games.

So, there’s a fine balance to be found. But I strongly believe there’s a market for a well-balanced ergonomic gaming mouse. One that doesn’t prioritize competitive gameplay performance, but rather comfort for more casual gaming while still packing a great sensor, excellent switches, a nice notchy scroll wheel, wireless connectivity, sleek looks, and of course, RGB.

