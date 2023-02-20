 Skip to main content
Best Presidents Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo

Jennifer Allen
By

The President’s Day sales are here, meaning now is the time to take advantage of some excellent laptop deals floating around. We’ve rounded up some of the better deals on the market to save you trouble, especially an excellent deal on a MacBook Air if you want to get into the Apple ecosystem.

Top 5 Presidents Day Laptop Deals

HP 14t-dq300 — $280, was $400

The HP Stream 14 laptop with the Windows start menu on the screen.

This HP laptop is an excellent middle ground if you need something budget-oriented that isn’t just a cheap shell covered in bargain bin specs. Of course, the Intel Celeron N4500 is an entry-level chip, but it’s still more than enough to handle most day-to-day tasks, even for work or school. Even better, HP throws in 8GBs of RAM for a smoother overall experience, which you can always supplement with a cloud storage service so that you aren’t lugging around an external hard drive with this lightweight laptop. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a little extra, you can add a few customizations, from a better CPU for $60 to larger storage, up to 1TB for $180. Our suggestion? It’s worth grabbing the 1080p screen upgrade for an extra $30 and the Wi-Fi 6 card for another $30; they’ll improve quality of life considerably, as would the CPU upgrade for $60, with all three adding up to the $120 discount you get.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 — $540, was $840

An HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 laptop on a white background.

If you have a bigger budget and want something excellent out of the box without much customization, then the HP ENVY x360 is excellent. Not only is it a convertible so that you can use it both as a laptop and as a tablet in handheld mode, but it’s also lightweight and comes with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 250 nits of peak brightness. Equally important is the CPU, an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, which is a mid-range chip, and generally more efficient and cheaper than the equivalent Intel chip, so you’re getting better power and battery performance. Overall build is excellent, so you shouldn’t worry about carrying it around with you, and the 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM should be more than enough. There are, of course, customizations, but none of them will make that much of a more significant difference and come down to personal preference, except the networking card, which is always an excellent upgrade.

Dell G15 — $650, was $850

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Only a few gaming laptop deals qualify for the best bang for your buck, and the Dell G15 is one of them, especially with this new iteration. While it doesn’t have the most powerful GPU on the market, the RTX 3050 is still rather excellent, especially for this price bracket. Combined with the 12th Gen Intel i5-12500H, you’ll have a great overall day-to-day experience, and you’ll likely be able to handle most games, especially if you’re willing to compromise a little on the graphics. Ram is admittedly a bit on the low side with 8GBs. However, you can always add an extra stick yourself relatively easily, and the same applies to the 256GB SSD, which might be constrained by the size of modern games, although that’s fixable if you grab one of these external hard drive deals. On the surface, the G15 might seem lackluster, but it balances the price against the specs well.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,200, was $2,400

A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the prototypical work laptop, with the old-school IBM stylings from yesteryear that remain fashionable and scream “business.” With a solid build, you don’t have to worry about slipping this laptop in a briefcase, and the keyboard has little to no flex, which we certainly appreciate and expect with this price tag. Under the hood, you get a 12th Generation Intel i5-1240P CPU, a mid-range processor that lets you handle all your work-related tasks and apps without any lag or slowdowns. You also get 8GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, which we love, and the 256GB of internal storage should be more than enough for most folks. Equally important is the included fingerprint reader for security and a 1080p webcam and microphone for remote work and meetings.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $800, was $1,000

If you’re a fan of the Apple ecosystem, you tend to get the raw end of the tech world since there aren’t always a lot of Apple deals floating around. Luckily, this President’s Day is seeing quite a few of them, including this substantial deal on an M1 MacBook Air. What sets this little wonder apart is the incredibly powerful M1 chip, which not only lets you get away with a lot, but also allows the MacBook Air to be fanless and, therefore, silent. The build quality is excellent, as you’d expect, and the 13.-3inch 2560 x 1600 Retina is absolutely gorgeous, especially with that size of screen. Internal storage comes in at 256GBs, and you get 8GB of RAM, which is industry standard for this sort of device. While it is still a little bit on the pricey side, it’s a great gateway into the Apple ecosystem while having a thin and light laptop. If that wasn’t enough for you, you also get three months of Apple TV+, four months of Apple Music, and three months of iCloud+, which add a ton of value to the deal.

Last updated February 20, 2023 7:17 AM

