Best Prime Day GPU deals: RTX 4090 is already on sale

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals because of the discounts that the shopping holiday brings for gaming PC components, and this year is no exception. If you’re on the hunt for graphics card upgrades, you’ll be happy to know that there’s no shortage of Prime Day GPU deals so that you can enjoy some savings with your purchase. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers below, and we’ve also gathered everything that you need to know to select the best GPU deals for you, so read on to make sure that you don’t miss out on fantastic bargains. If you prefer something prebuilt, check out Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals too.

Best AMD graphics card Prime Day deals

While Nvidia is the more popular options, AMD GPUs are still worthwhile purchases, especially if you can get them for lower prices than usual. Like its rival, AMD’s graphics cards go from cheap to expensive, depending on the performance that you want, but for Prime Day, you’ll be able to pocket savings with your purchase. GPU prices have started to settle after a long period of inflated costs, and you can’t go wrong if you choose AMD’s graphics cards.

XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 Core 8GB GDDR6 —

GIGABYTE GV-R76GAMING OC-8GD Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC 8G —

Sapphire PULSE AMD RADEON RX 7600 XT 16GB —

XFX SPEEDSTER MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 7800XT 16GB —

XFX Radeon RX 7900GRE 16GB —

Best Nvidia graphics card Prime Day deals

Most gamers will think about Nvidia when they decide to go for Prime Day GPU deals, and for good reason. While its rival AMD has tried to catch up, Nvidia remains the winner in our Nvidia versus AMD comparison for graphics cards. There’s a wide range of Nvidia GPUs for you to choose from, starting from budget-friendly options to top-of-the-line versions, and with the discounts for Prime Day, you’ll be able to get them at lower prices.

ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition 12GB —

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 White OC Edition 12GB —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming OC 12GB —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12GB —

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Aero OC 24GB —

How to choose a GPU on Prime Day

First and foremost, especially for those who are just starting with the the hobby of building PCs yourself, you’re going to want to check out our roundup of the best graphics cards for a quick snapshot of the GPUs that you should be hunting for during Prime Day. As we’ve mentioned, Nvidia and AMD are the two big names in the industry, but their graphics cards may be sold under different brand names so you shouldn’t get confused. Underneath, they have the same GPU hardware, but you’ll be looking at the various brands for features such as cooling capabilities and heat sinks.

Selecting between Nvidia and AMD is one thing, but choosing the actual GPU model to buy is a completely different animal. As a general rule, the more expensive the graphics card, the better the performance, but that doesn’t mean you should just buy the GPU with the highest price that you can afford. It won’t make sense to buy the most powerful GPU for a gaming PC that’s on a tight budget for everything else. Other factors to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a graphics card, include VRAM — 4GB will suffice for most gamers, but 12GB gives a lot more headroom — and whether your gaming monitor supports Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync so that you can maximize the technology that reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Last but not least — and perhaps more important than everything else — is that you need to determine a budget before you even start looking at Prime Day GPU deals. You wouldn’t want to go overboard on spending on a graphics card when you have many more components that you need to buy for your gaming PC, or if you still need to purchase peripherals such as a monitor. Once you find the GPU that matches your needs and fits your budget, you have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

How we chose these GPU Prime Day deals

Not all graphics cards are worth buying, especially when you can get highly recommended GPUs for a lower price than normal during Prime Day. We made sure that our recommendations above will grant the performance boost that you want for your gaming PC since you’ll be spending your hard-earned money on them. The last thing that we want would be for you to complete a transaction for Prime Day GPU deals only to fund out that it won’t live up to your expectations.

Amazon isn’t the only source for Prime Day GPU deals, with other retailers rolling our discounts of their own to try to take advantage of the online shopping activity. That means prices may vary for graphics cards across the websites. To help you get the lowest price for the GPU that you want, we went through all of the offers that are available and recommended the one with the largest discounts for the different graphic cards.