Purism offers reassurance with expanded access to security-minded Librem laptops

Why it matters to you Many PC users still don't give enough consideration to their privacy and security, but specialized hardware like the Librem range could help remedy the situation.

More than ever before, it’s crucial for the average PC user to maintain their own digital security. The high profile Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year was just one example of what can happen when hackers strike. With this in mind, privacy-minded laptop manufacturer Purism has announced an expansion to the availability of its Librem line.

Purism launched its first wave of Librem computers in 2015 via a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign. The project raised $461,946 during its stint on CrowdSupply, a figure that has since swelled to over $2.5 million when subsequent donations and seed funding are taken into account.

For the last two years, Librem laptops have been available for purchase on a made-to-order basis, which often required customers to spend months on a waiting list. However, in response to continued demand for the hardware, Purism is now scaling up its production process so that it can fulfill orders within a matter of weeks.

Purism bills its Librem line as being built from the ground up with security in mind. This effort takes many forms, ranging from the fact that the laptops utilize chips that were selected specifically because they’re less susceptible to breaches of user privacy, to the implementation of the security-conscious PureOS.

One of the more unique features of the Librem line involves its physical hardware kill switches, which serve to replace the classic strategy of taping over a webcam lens. Users who are worried about being monitored via their webcam or microphone, or concerned about data being transferred wirelessly or via Bluetooth, can use these switches to give themselves some peace of mind.

“It’s an exciting turning point for Purism as we see our vision to create a security-focused laptop that everyone can enjoy using start to resonate with the greater public,” said the company’s CEO and founder, Todd Weaver. “Users are starting to realize that security features are no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a necessity to protect their increasingly precious digital identity.”

Librem laptops are available to order now via Purism’s online store, with the 13-inch model starting at $1,699, and the 15-inch model starting at $1,999.