 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Spring sales slash $1,000 off the Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3070 Ti

Jennifer Allen
By
Razer Blade 15 Advanced

One of the best gaming laptop deals around is also from a highly reputable gaming hardware manufacturer. The Razer Blade 15 is down to $2,000 when you buy direct from Razer meaning a huge saving of $1,000 is to be enjoyed here. Packed with features that every gamer is going to love, this is a deal you’re really not going to want to miss out on.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

The 14-inch edition of the Razer Blade 15 tops our look at the best gaming laptops so you can be confident that this is a good bet for you too. The laptop offers an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of speedy memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. You also get a factory-calibrated 15.6-inch full HD screen with a huge refresh rate of 360Hz. It’s almost excessive for your needs but it’s certainly going to mean there won’t be a single hint of motion blur anywhere. A response rate of 2ms is also fantastic to see while there’s 100% sRGB color gamut.

The Razer Blade 15 also looks fantastic. It’s sleeker than pretty much all other gaming laptops with a seriously classy aesthetic. Razer’s one of the best laptop brands so it knows how to make stylish gaming laptops that also don’t have any issues with overheating. Everything from the per-key backlighting on the keyboard to the narrow borders for the display means this is a smart-looking system. By being so sleek, it’s also more portable so you can easily take it out and about with you.

Related

Stylish, powerful, and the gaming laptop that everyone wishes they owned, the Razer Blade 15 is even more tempting on sale. Usually priced at $3,000, you can buy it now direct from Razer for $2,000. While that’s still a hefty chunk of change, this is the perfect chance to get a gaming laptop that will last you a long time to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This Dell laptop will survive pretty much anything, and it’s $3,230 off
The Dell Latitude 7330 front facing on a white background.

Some people live a lifestyle where they really need a rugged laptop that can survive whatever they get up to. If that's you, you'll be delighted to know there's no reason why you have to miss out on great laptop deals. Over at Woot today, you can buy a Dell Latitude 7330 laptop for $1,570 saving a huge $3,230 off the regular price of $4,800. Not everyone will need this kind of robust system but if it sounds like it's about to solve all your problems, here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7330

Read more
Save $350 on this 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

There's all kinds of gaming laptop deals online, but you should avoid the very cheap ones because those machines won't be worth it. You'll have to shell out if you want to end up with a device that will last for years, like the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. Originally $1,700, a $350 discount from HP brings its price down to $1,350. It's still not cheap, but it's an investment that any gamer will truly appreciate. You'll have to buy it now though, as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop
The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Some gamers buy from monitor deals for a larger display while playing on their gaming laptop at home, but that won't be necessary with the HP Omen 17 and its 17.3-inch screen with Quad HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. You'll also have enough space to install several AAA titles on the device's 512GB SSD, even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $980 off
lenovo legion pro 7i review design

Gamers should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if they want to purchase a powerful gaming laptop. They are expensive, but fortunately, you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals. Here's one you shouldn't miss -- the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i at $980 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $2,980 originally. The 32% discount won't last forever though, so it's highly recommended that you buy the machine right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i
Lenovo's Legion line of gaming laptops is competitive in the field, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and in the middle of the range is the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, and the Lenovo Legion 7i is capable of doing that with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the most of the best PC games on their highest settings, and you'll also be ready for the titles that are launching soon.

Read more