One of the best gaming laptop deals around is also from a highly reputable gaming hardware manufacturer. The Razer Blade 15 is down to $2,000 when you buy direct from Razer meaning a huge saving of $1,000 is to be enjoyed here. Packed with features that every gamer is going to love, this is a deal you’re really not going to want to miss out on.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

The 14-inch edition of the Razer Blade 15 tops our look at the best gaming laptops so you can be confident that this is a good bet for you too. The laptop offers an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of speedy memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. You also get a factory-calibrated 15.6-inch full HD screen with a huge refresh rate of 360Hz. It’s almost excessive for your needs but it’s certainly going to mean there won’t be a single hint of motion blur anywhere. A response rate of 2ms is also fantastic to see while there’s 100% sRGB color gamut.

The Razer Blade 15 also looks fantastic. It’s sleeker than pretty much all other gaming laptops with a seriously classy aesthetic. Razer’s one of the best laptop brands so it knows how to make stylish gaming laptops that also don’t have any issues with overheating. Everything from the per-key backlighting on the keyboard to the narrow borders for the display means this is a smart-looking system. By being so sleek, it’s also more portable so you can easily take it out and about with you.

Stylish, powerful, and the gaming laptop that everyone wishes they owned, the Razer Blade 15 is even more tempting on sale. Usually priced at $3,000, you can buy it now direct from Razer for $2,000. While that’s still a hefty chunk of change, this is the perfect chance to get a gaming laptop that will last you a long time to come.

