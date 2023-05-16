If you’re on the hunt for the top gaming laptop deals that money can buy, you should turn your attention towards Razer’s $1,000 discount for the Razer Blade 15. Instead of $3,000, you’ll be paying $2,000 for this powerful machine. It’s still not cheap, but if you’re a serious gamer who wants nothing but the best possible gaming experience from your laptop, this is an offer that you shouldn’t refuse.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

While it’s the Razer Blade 14 that’s sitting on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 15 if you want a larger screen to better appreciate the graphics of today’s best PC games. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, on an ultra-portable body that’s just about 17mm thin and weighing 4.40 lbs. The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent companion for gaming while on the go.

In terms of performance, the Razer Blade 15 won’t let you down with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It’s also powered by 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for the vast majority of gamers. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you unbox it, and its vapor chamber cooling technology will prevent its components from overheating even if you often play for several hours at a time.

Every gamer will benefit from owning the Razer Blade 15, as all aspects of the device were designed to meet the strict demands of high-end gaming. If you’re interested, now’s your chance to get it with a $1,000 discount, as Razer is selling the gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of its sticker price of $3,00. You’ll need to hurry though, as you’re not the only one with your sights set on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. It’s one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now, so push through with the purchase before it gets sold out.

Editors' Recommendations