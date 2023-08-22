Big discounts just landed on Razer Blade gaming laptops

Razer has evolved from making gaming accessories with its popular line of Razer Blade gaming laptops. These machines are currently on sale with attention-catching discounts of up to $1,200, but if you’re interested in these gaming laptop deals, you’re going to have to make a quick decision on which model to purchase because we’re not sure if the offers will still be available tomorrow. We’ll provide the details on these Razer Blade gaming laptops to help you choose, so hurry up and push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Razer Blade 14 — $1,800, was $2,000

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Razer Blade 14 maintains portability with its 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and you’ll have enough space for your favorite games on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Razer Blade 15 — $2,000, was $2,500

The Razer Blade 15 comes with a slightly larger screen, as it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch display offering QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for a better look at the details of the games that you’re playing. Performance remains spectacular with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You won’t be running out of storage space soon with the Razer Blade 15 as it features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,000, was $3,200

If you want a large screen on your gaming laptop so that you can further appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, you have to go with the Razer Blade 17 and its 17.3-inch display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. You won’t run into any performance issues with this machine as it packs the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Razer Blade 17 also comes with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Razer Blade 15 OLED — $2,200, was $3,300

Making its way into our roundup of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 15 OLED, as its 15.6-inch OLED display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate is an incredible screen for HDR gaming. The device is also futureproof, as it will be able to run the best upcoming PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also packs a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so it’s ready to roll as soon as you turn it on for the first time.

Editors' Recommendations