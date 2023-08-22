 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Big discounts just landed on Razer Blade gaming laptops

Aaron Mamiit
By

Razer has evolved from making gaming accessories with its popular line of Razer Blade gaming laptops. These machines are currently on sale with attention-catching discounts of up to $1,200, but if you’re interested in these gaming laptop deals, you’re going to have to make a quick decision on which model to purchase because we’re not sure if the offers will still be available tomorrow. We’ll provide the details on these Razer Blade gaming laptops to help you choose, so hurry up and push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Razer Blade 14 — $1,800, was $2,000

Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Razer Blade 14 maintains portability with its 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and you’ll have enough space for your favorite games on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Razer Blade 15 — $2,000, was $2,500

Fortnite running on a Razer Blade 15.
Razer

The Razer Blade 15 comes with a slightly larger screen, as it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch display offering QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for a better look at the details of the games that you’re playing. Performance remains spectacular with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You won’t be running out of storage space soon with the Razer Blade 15 as it features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Related

Razer Blade 17 — $2,000, was $3,200

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop.
Digital Trends

If you want a large screen on your gaming laptop so that you can further appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, you have to go with the Razer Blade 17 and its 17.3-inch display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. You won’t run into any performance issues with this machine as it packs the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Razer Blade 17 also comes with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite titles right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Razer Blade 15 OLED — $2,200, was $3,300

The Razer Blade 15 OLED on a white table.
Digital Trends

Making its way into our roundup of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 15 OLED, as its 15.6-inch OLED display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate is an incredible screen for HDR gaming. The device is also futureproof, as it will be able to run the best upcoming PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also packs a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so it’s ready to roll as soon as you turn it on for the first time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $830, this HP gaming PC is discounted to $520 right now
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC in white.

You don't need to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming desktop if you're just starting out and your budget is tight. Fortunately there are affordable machines like the HP Victus 15L, which is available from HP for even cheaper following a $310 discount. From its original price of $830, it's down to just $520, which should leave you enough cash to buy a decent display from our monitor deals list. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as gaming PC deals like this offer usually sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Arc A380 Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but you'll still be able to play the best PC games if you dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a relatively affordable machine, but our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends that you upgrade to 16GB of RAM once you're able to.

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2-in-1 laptop with S Pen is $400 off today
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Looking for stylish laptop deals? Look no further than being able to benefit from $400 off the gorgeous-looking Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Usually priced at $1,900, it's down to $1,500 for a limited time only. We're here to tell you why you need it in your life before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Read more
This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $100 off at Best Buy
LG - UltraGear 32” LED QHD AMD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible with HDR 10 (DisplayPort, HDMI) - Black

You shouldn't skip buying from monitor deals if you've just upgraded with gaming PC deals, or else you'll be wasting your computer's processing power on an outdated display. You don't have to spend much on a new screen though, as there are offers like Best Buy's $100 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. Instead of $450, you'll only have to pay $350, but since we don't expect the bargain to last long, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
Our computer monitor buying guide recommends a size of 24 inches to 30 inches for most users. The 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is a bit larger than that range, which is perfectly fine as the extra size. Combine that with its 16:9 aspect ratio and QHD resolution and you'll truly appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. With nearly no bezel surrounding the display, you'll enjoy a more immersive gaming experience as you explore new worlds and engage in battle with your friends.

Read more