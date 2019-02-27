Digital Trends
Computing

Razer’s awesomely outrageous pink laptop gives subtle the middle finger

Luke Larsen
By

I was a bit skeptical when the pink Razer Blade Stealth showed up the Digital Trends office.

Companies have flirted with going pink before, but the result was often more elegant than bold. Apple did it first with its Rose Gold variant of the 12-inch MacBook. But that wasn’t really pink. Later, that same color option came to the iPhone. It too was subtle. Then Dell brought Rose Gold to the XPS 13 in 2017, but it was pink-ish, at best.

If a company wants to do color, it should embrace the idea in a warm bear hug, not timidly dip a toe in vibrant waters with a kinda-sorta option. That’s why I was delighted to open the Razer box and find a seriously pink laptop.

1 of 4
razer blade stealth quartz pink 1
razer blade stealth quartz pink 2
razer blade stealth quartz pink 4
razer blade stealth quartz pink 5

Razer calls it “Quartz Pink.” For once, the name undersells the color. This thing is bright, bold, unapologetic — and that makes it awesome.

Razer has a history of branching out to offer serious gaming hardware to different demographics. The designs of Alienware, ROG, and Predator all seemed built for a teenage gamer. If your tastes fall outside of that, tough luck.

Quartz Pink comes on the tail of another Razer color variant that I’m quite fond of — Mercury White. Like that colorway, Quartz Pink is variant that dares to be different, and gives people the option to stand out from the crowd. It’s the kind of thing that would’ve never happened a few years ago. The PC and gaming communities were too stodgy and conservative to allow it.

That’s why the fact that a pink Razer laptop, complete with a matching set of peripherals, is great to see. It offers a whole new way gamers can express their personality, one that breaks dramatically from the dreary, serious, grim-dark look of many gaming laptops.

Different color, same laptop

Outside the color, the Quartz Pink Razer Blade Stealth is just like the black option. It’s sleek, fast, and comes with a high quality set of inputs. It’s not a gaming laptop, exactly. It’s more like a standard thin-and-light laptop that can double as a gaming machine on the side. Fortnite and Rocket League are playable, but not with settings maxed.

Now, the Quartz Pink doesn’t change my opinion of the “graphics option” of the Razer Blade Stealth in general. I think that laptop still has some kinks to work out. Most notably, it’s poor battery life and pumped up price tag. Five or six hours just isn’t enough. If for that reason alone, I wish this colorway was offered in the base version of the Stealth too.

Fortunately, the Quartz Pink edition doesn’t add an additional costs to the overall price, but $1,600 is still a handsome price to pay.

Yeah, they’re just color options. They aren’t going to change the world, but I am happy to see more diversity in PCs. Offerings like the Quartz Pink are an acknowledgement that gamers don’t just fit one stereotype. A flashy pink laptop might be what you’ve always wanted. Now, you can actually own it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters for 2019
Stock accounting photo
Computing

For today only, Amazon offers a bundled TurboTax and Quicken subscription deal

For today only, Amazon is offering a TurboTax and Quicken subscription bundle deal. The deal takes a little over $20 off the regular price. Rather than buying the subscriptions separately, you can save $45 with the bundle.
Posted By Anita George
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

RTX cards are expensive. Nvidia's GTX 16-series graphics might be the solution

The GTX 1660 Ti is officially out and about, suddenly released by Nvidia to very little fanfare. No word yet on other cards in the 16-series, though it'd be quite odd to have a 1660 Ti and not have a 1660.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Here are 3 ways to convert your FLV files to the MP4 file format

Check out our guide on how to convert FLV files to MP4 format. MP4s are used with nearly every device out there. Whether you're a Windows or Mac user, one of our methods is sure to help you convert your files to MP4.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10
Computing

Get the most out of your high-resolution display by tweaking its DPI scaling

Windows 10 has gotten much better than earlier versions at supporting today's high-resolution displays. If you want to get the best out of your monitor, then check out our guide on how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm
Computing

It's not all free money. Here's what to know before you try to mine Bitcoin

Mining Bitcoin today is harder than it used to be, but if you have enough time, money, and cheap electricity, you can still turn a profit. Here's how to get started mining Bitcoin at home and in the cloud.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though. Our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Editing a PDF is easy when you have the right tools in hand

Editing PDF files can be a real pain, but there are a few tricks to make the process a bit easier. This guide will give you three easy methods for how to edit a PDF, two of which work without needing Adobe Acrobat.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Duo
Computing

Google Duo video chat app makes the jump from mobile to the web

Previously only available on iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, the Google Duo video chatting service is now is available for all to enjoy right from a web browser on any PC or Mac.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Dell shows the environment some love, recycles 2 billion pounds of e-waste

Dell is one of the leading computer manufacturers that are doing good for the environment, as it has recycled 2 billion pounds of e-waste ahead of a planned 2020 goal.
Posted By Arif Bacchus