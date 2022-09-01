A recent leak might give a first look at the Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card ahead of its potential launch later this month.

The leak came by way of the Twitter user, @KittyYYuko, who shared an image of a never before seen graphics card with packaging that reads “RTX 4080.” By its looks, the graphics card features a triple-slot heatsink design and a frame resembling an RTX 3090 rather than an RTX 3080, as noted by Overclock3d.

Overall, the graphics card seems to be an incremental design update from prior models as opposed to a complete refresh, with other details including larger fan blades and a different font for the “4080” lettering on the package, than the typical GeForce branding.

The publication also noted that it is hard to confirm whether the image is real or spoofed, as it is fairly easy to photoshop images of old components and play them off as a new product.

Still, Nvidia is set to host its GTC showcase later this month, which could be where it unveils the Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card and gives more details on how the component has been updated technology-wise.

Notably, Nvidia was victim to a massive hack in March, where the group Lapsus$ claimed it orchestrated the cyberattack against the component brand and Nvidia also confirmed that its IT resources were compromised.

In addition to acquiring data of approximately 70,000 employees that might have been leaked to the dark web, reports also indicated that Lapsus$ had gained access to over 1TB of product data from Nvidia, including schematics, drivers, and firmware details.

In particular, the leak appears to have confirmed the existence of the Ada, Hopper, and Blackwell GPU architectures. The Ada architecture might be used for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs.

So, even if this recent leak is not the RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card, it is possible there are details about Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs out there, somewhere.

