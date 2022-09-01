 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The reported first photo of the RTX 4080 Founders Edition appears online

Fionna Agomuoh
By

A recent leak might give a first look at the Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card ahead of its potential launch later this month.

The leak came by way of the Twitter user, @KittyYYuko, who shared an image of a never before seen graphics card with packaging that reads “RTX 4080.” By its looks, the graphics card features a triple-slot heatsink design and a frame resembling an RTX 3090 rather than an RTX 3080, as noted by Overclock3d.

The RTX 4080 Founders Edition right have been leaked before its GTC launch.

Overall, the graphics card seems to be an incremental design update from prior models as opposed to a complete refresh, with other details including larger fan blades and a different font for the “4080” lettering on the package, than the typical GeForce branding.

The publication also noted that it is hard to confirm whether the image is real or spoofed, as it is fairly easy to photoshop images of old components and play them off as a new product.

Still, Nvidia is set to host its GTC showcase later this month, which could be where it unveils the Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card and gives more details on how the component has been updated technology-wise.

Notably, Nvidia was victim to a massive hack in March, where the group Lapsus$ claimed it orchestrated the cyberattack against the component brand and Nvidia also confirmed that its IT resources were compromised.

In addition to acquiring data of approximately 70,000 employees that might have been leaked to the dark web, reports also indicated that Lapsus$ had gained access to over 1TB of product data from Nvidia, including schematics, drivers, and firmware details.

In particular, the leak appears to have confirmed the existence of the Ada, Hopper, and Blackwell GPU architectures. The Ada architecture might be used for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs.

So, even if this recent leak is not the RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card, it is possible there are details about Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs out there, somewhere.

Editors' Recommendations

GPU prices may be about to crash to incredible new lows

Graphics card in the Acer Predator Orion 7000.

Nvidia’s bizarre ‘GTX 2080’ GPU emerges out of hiding

An Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 graphics card.

RTX 4090: everything we know about Nvidia’s next flagship GPU

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

Selling something online? Watch out for this clever new scam

An individual holding a phone and card.

Best VPN deals and sales for September 2022

A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

Best HP Envy deals for September 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best desktop computer deals for September 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best Dell laptop deals for September 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best student laptop deals for September 2022

online web browser game list

Best touchscreen laptop deals for September 2022

HP Spectre

Best 17-inch laptop deals for September 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best wireless router deals for September 2022

A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.

Best Buy laptop deals for September 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2