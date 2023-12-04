 Skip to main content
One of Samsung’s best curved monitors is $600 off for the holidays

The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.
Samsung

Samsung has one of the best monitor deals for avid gamers who want their games to sparkle on screen. Today, you can buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $900, saving a huge $600 off the regular price of $1,500. A fantastic investment for anyone keen to enjoy a truly immersive gaming experience, it’s part of Samsung’s cyber week deals season so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Here’s what we know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Keen to rival the best gaming monitors, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor is perfect for immersive gaming. It’s Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor, matching the curve of the human eye while offering the screen space of two 27-inch panels.

The monitor uses Samsung QLED technology to offer pixel perfect picture quality with more vivid colors too. There’s 125% more color space compared to sRGB while Samsung HDR 1000 provides fantastic depth and level of detail in every scene.

It can also handle speed with a 240Hz refresh rate which sets it apart from the best monitors thanks to its focus on fast-moving action. A response time of just 1ms means you can react quickly to anything that unfolds. There’s also Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support so the monitor matches every frame from your graphics card without missing a beat.

It makes sense to hook the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor up to one of the best gaming PCs so you reap the full benefits. Also, thanks to the 32:9 aspect ratio, you can easily open many windows at once for those times where you need to do plenty of multi-tasking. If you work from home and love to game, you’ll look at your monitor often so the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a great investment to ensure maximum comfort and efficiency every time.

Usually priced at $1,500, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor is currently down to $900 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung. Unlikely to be $600 off for long, it’s a smart move to buy sooner rather than later if this is the gaming monitor for your needs.

