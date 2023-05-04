After upgrading with the help of gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t be playing on a screen that won’t give justice to your machine’s processing power. For gamers who want the best possible experience, you should consider investing in the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. From $2,300, Samsung’s $400 discount knocks its price down to $1,900. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is in our list of the best monitors as one of the biggest and best ultrawide monitors that you can buy. It’s a massive screen with dual QHD resolution that’s similar to looking at two QHD monitors side by side, but without the borders that would be in between them. The curved display provides a more immersive experience for certain games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide, and because the 1000R curvature matches that of the human eye, there will be minimal eye strain during your gaming sessions.

You’ll be enjoying a 240Hz refresh rate on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is four times as many frames displayed on the screen compared to traditional monitors with 60Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, the monitor’s 1ms gray to gray response time makes sure that you’re seeing what’s happening in the game as fast as possible, which may spell the difference between victory and defeat. It supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to prevent frame drops, and the Infinity Core lighting system makes the monitor stand out visually even further.

Gamers who are willing to spend on monitor deals to make the most out of a powerful gaming desktop should set their sights on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s currently available from Samsung at $400 off, which lowers its price from $2,300 to $1,900. It’s still fairly expensive, but if you can afford it, the difference with a regular monitor is simply staggering. To make sure that you get the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor with a discount, you need to purchase it right now.

