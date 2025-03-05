 Skip to main content
Want an ultrawide monitor? Samsung ViewFinity S9 is $400 off

There are many reasons for you to want an ultrawide monitor, but they’re usually very expensive. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this chance at a 33% discount on the 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9, as you’ll only have to pay $800 instead of $1,200. This is a limited-time deal though, so you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the $400 in savings. Proceed with the transaction for the ultrawide monitor right now if you can, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor

An ultrawide monitor offers unique aspect ratios and resolutions with broad horizontal pixel counts, for a more immersive view of content, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide. If you want that experience, you’ll get it from the Samsung ViewFinity S9, which features a 49-inch screen with a 1000R curvature and 32:9 aspect ratio that fills your peripheral vision and matches your field of view. The monitor offers Dual QHD Resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movements on the display.

The 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor isn’t all about the visuals though, as it’s also equipped with built-in speakers that not only gives justice to what you’re seeing, but also free up desk space by reducing the accessories that you need to connect to your computer. Speaking of connections, you won’t have issues linking the monitor to your PC, as you’ve got the choice between DisplayPort, two HDMI inputs, USB-A, and USB-C. The 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand with adjustable swivel, tilt, and height to let you find your ideal working angle.

The 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 already provides amazing value at its original price of $1,200, so it’s a steal for only $800 from Amazon following a $400 discount. This massive display isn’t always available from monitor deals though, so there’s no assurance that it will still be on sale at 33% off tomorrow. If you want to secure your own 49-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 ultrawide monitor for a more affordable price than usual, you need to add it to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

