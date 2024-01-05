 Skip to main content
Samsung’s gigantic 57-inch 4K gaming monitor is $500 off today

Gamers who have spent on a powerful machine from gaming PC deals should pair it with a display that will maximize its capabilities. The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is one of the best options in the market, and it’s currently available with a $500 discount from Samsung that pulls its price down to $2,000 from $2,500. It’s far from being among the cheapest monitor deals out there, but if you can afford it, you’re going to end up with an extremely awesome PC gaming setup.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Different variants of Samsung’s Odyssey monitors have appeared in our list of the best gaming monitors because of their excellent performance and features, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor doesn’t disappoint. It’s the world’s first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display also coming with a 1000R curvature for even deeper immersion when you’re playing the best PC games. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and an up to 1ms response time, which is how quickly image transitions are shown, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide.

For uninterrupted gameplay, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates stuttering and makes sure complex game scenes run smoothly. For added style, the monitor comes with Samsung’s CoreSync technology that projects your game’s on-screen colors, and Core Lighting + that adds amazing color to your setup.

A great gaming desktop should have a fantastic screen, and there are only a few options that can match the capabilities of the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s pretty expensive at its original price of $2,500, so if you’re interested, you should welcome Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $2,000. The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is still a major purchase even with the savings, but rest assured that you won’t regret pulling the trigger on this transaction once you’ve started playing games on this massive display.

