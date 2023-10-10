 Skip to main content
You don’t want to miss this 4TB SSD deal during Prime Day

If you’re running out space on your desktop or laptop and you hate fumbling around with multiple external hard drives, just grab a new SSD during Prime Day deals. Right now a massive 4TB hard drive is on sale at Amazon. It’s the Samsung 990 PRO SSD, which is a high quality solid state drive that will work with almost any PC. It’s currently down to $280 from $345, a $65, or 19%, discount. Grab it before the Prime Day SSD deals end on Wednesday night. Red more below about why you might want to opt for this SSD over an external hard drive.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD on Prime Day

If you’re reading this article, chances are you already know the difference between SSD vs HDD. Suffice to say SSD have a lot of advantages over standard hard drives. Let’s dig into this Samsung 990 PRO in particular.

One thing SSDs do better than HDDs is file read speed. The Samsung 990 PRO has a sequential read speed of 7,450 Mbps. That’s fast enough to handle heavy duty gaming or workstation-level processes like massive calculations or video rendering. Samsung says that this Gen4 990 is their fastest and best performing SSD to date. When compared to the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO has 55% better random performance, 50% improved performance per watt, and faster read and write speeds overall. Also, we know it says it in the headline, but let us remind you that this is a 4TB SSD. You’ll be able to save tons of games, movies, and raw project files without worrying about running out of space any time soon.

This SSD also has some nice perks beyond general performance. It has a nickel-coated controller for thermal control, so it won’t overheat easily and drop in performance. You’ll also get access to Samsung Magician optimization tools, so you can protect specific, valuable data, monitor the SSD’s overall health and get automatic updates.

The Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD is on sale for $280, down $65 from its usual $345. It’s a quality SSD for a nice discount. Make sure to grab it before the end of the day on Wednesday, because Prime Big Deal Days won’t last forever.

