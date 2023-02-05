Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today

Gamers with lots of cash to spare should turn their attention towards Samsung’s monitor deals as the rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor is on sale with a $700 discount. At $2,300 instead of its original price of $3,000, it’s still not cheap, but if you can afford this incredible 55-inch display, there’s nothing in the market like it. It’s understandable if you want to think about it first, but if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you’ll have to hurry because the price cut may disappear very soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark

The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch screen with a 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for a more immersive gaming experience, and 4K Ultra HD resolution that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games even more. The gaming monitor also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, which virtually eliminates lag, and a 1ms response time, which will let you instantly react to what’s happening onscreen. Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology delivers superior visuals, and with Dolby Atmos support and Sound Dome technology for immersive sound, playing video games will be intense and memorable.

Separating the Samsung Odyssey Ark from all the other high-end gaming monitors in the market is ability to rotate the 55-inch display vertically, which is amazing when playing games like Microsoft Flight Simulator. There’s also the Multi View feature, which can show up to four screens at once on the gaming monitor’s massive display. All of this is controlled on the wireless Ark Dial, which serves as the command hub for all of these functions.

A top-of-the-line gaming monitor will maximize the capabilities of your gaming PC, but if you want to elevate your video game experience to greater heights, you might want to invest in the Samsung Odyssey Ark. Samsung has slashed the cost for the rotating 55-inch display by $700 to $2,300 from $3,000, but if you want to get it for this price, you should finalize your purchase for the Samsung Odyssey Ark as soon as possible as we’re not sure how long the discount will stay online.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations