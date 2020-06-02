How to make your PC quieter

As we move further into the digital age, our electronics have seen some drastic improvements and evolutions. One aspect of PCs that still has plenty of room for improvement, however, is the amount of noise PC fans can make. While seemingly unimportant, such annoyances can be torturous, especially in a vacuum.

Luckily, there are ways to quiet your PC. With the correct equipment and a few incantations, most users can exorcise the demon howling in their desktop. Here are some ways to make your computer quieter.

Check fan mounting and dust buildup

Here’s an easy step that almost anyone can do. Carefully remove the side panel of your PC and check all of your attachments. Grommets, gaskets, and screws may all be involved, and if any of them have grown loose over time, they could be vibrating and making your PC far louder than it’s supposed to be.

Check them all, tighten anything that needs to be tightened, and make sure that fans aren’t wobbling or loose. You can even buy mounts that include padding or gel for extra vibration resistance, though that is a step only advanced users will want to take. This a good time to check the base of your computer too, and make sure the feet are rubberized and all on a flat plane to reduce noise.

Also, while you have access to the fan and the back of your PC, don’t forget to clean the whole thing out. Get a soft brush and a can of air, and get rid of any dust you see. That dust can make your computer overheat, as well as make your fan noisier, so a little bit of cleaning really can make a difference.

Finally, before you replace the side panel, make sure that all dust filters and heatsinks are cleaned. Dust causes heat, as does restricted airflow, causing your fans to spin faster and louder. Better cable management results in better airflow, too, which can also help keep your components cooling, meaning you fans don’t need to work as hard.

Add sound insulation

The case is another area where you might find improvement. Many inexpensive computers come in cases that were built without considering acoustics. The case might amplify sound or let it flow freely from the case to your ears.

This problem can be solved with sound insulation. Sound extreme? It’s not. Typical insulation is nothing more than molded foam that can be purchased for between $20 and $60 and stuck inside a PC with adhesive. The foam can be used to plug up unused fan mounts, or layered across the side panels. It’s easy to cut and can be attached with bundled adhesive or two-sided tape from your local hardware store.

There are a couple of downsides to this method, however. First, not all foam is equal. Make sure you use foam that’s meant for electronics. Otherwise, you might find yourself dealing with a house fire. Also, foam can decrease airflow in your PC, so make sure that you don’t obstruct any functional fan mounts or vents.

Replace old fans with new versions

A system that is always noisy suffers from bad fans, too many fans, or both. Take a look at what’s inside your desktop. Do you only see one or two fans? Then they’re probably cheap or old and are making more noise than they should.

We have good news and bad news. The bad news is that those fans will need to be replaced. The good news is that fans are cheap! Most users will want to look for fans that offer an adjustable speed switch, or ones that support fan speed modulation via a program like SpeedFan. Antec’s TriCool series is a great example. These fans can be set to low speed for near-silent operation. You can purchase a couple of good fans for $20 to $30 each.

Here’s another trick — big fans are quieter than little fans! That may seem strange, but it’s true. Airflow is based on fan size and speed. A big fan doesn’t have to work as hard as a small one to move the same volume of air, and fan speed is the main generator of fan noise. Ideally, you’ll want to use the biggest, slowest fans that fit in your case.

Remove fans entirely

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

What if you have too many fans? Remove some! Start with fans on the side or top of the case, then move to intake fans on the front, and then finally move to exhaust fans at the rear. Make sure that you leave at least one intake fan and one exhaust fan.

With new fans installed or extras removed, you’ll want to see how the computer’s cooling performs. SpeedFan can report temperatures as can PC Wizard, Real Temp, and HWMonitor. The processor should idle at no higher than 50 degrees Celsius, and stay below 70 degrees Celsius at load. If you have a graphics card, you should monitor that, too. It should idle below 60 degrees Celsius and stay below 95 degrees Celsius at load.

Add fan controllers or adjust the curve

Adjusting your fans so they don’t spin up as much or only do so when your PC is working hard can really help bring down noise levels. For your CPU and case fans, you can dig into your PC’s BIOS and adjust the fan settings to target higher temperatures or lower noise levels. This may include enabling a smart fan mode that automatically adjusts the fan speeds based on the CPU and overall system temperatures. You may be able to tweak this curve by manually setting specific fan speeds for specific temperatures.

For GPUs, you can use third-party software like EVGA’s Precision X1 or MSI’s Afterburner to adjust the GPU fan curve, though AMD and Nvidia also have their own options built into their drivers.

You can also make use of third-party hardware and software fan control solutions. NZXT’s CAM system or Corsair’s iCUE are controllable through software and connect fans and coolers physically to an interior controller.

There are also external fan controllers with dials and touchscreens, like the NZXT Sentry 3 module, which provides a touchscreen supporting five channels at 15 watts each. It includes five PWM male fan connectors, a temperature sensor, and a Molex power connector. It connects directly to your PC’s fans and power supply. The temperature probe can taped near the CPU or to nearby heatpipes.

Switch to an SSD

If your SATA hard drive is making a lot of noise when it operates, switching to an SSD will get rid of this noise. The “solid” in solid-state drive refers to how it doesn’t really have any moving parts — data is stored via circuits that stay where they are, and remain very quiet no matter how hard they have to work. If you have the money to replace your older hard drive and are interested in an expansion anyway, why not reduce noise, too?

More importantly, a noisy mechanical hard drive may not be a good thing. This could mean the drive is failing and will eventually leave you stranded without your data and operating system. Swapping it out for a quieter SSD serves two important purposes.

What about laptops?

A laptop that seems unusually loud might be defective, and you should contact the manufacturer if you think faulty system fans are the problem. Unfortunately, laptop owners generally can’t replace them — there’s no way to easily open the case, pop in a third-party fan, and be on your way, like you can with a desktop.

So, what can you do? Try a cooling stand. Despite adding fans, these could make the laptop cooler because they transfer work from the small, loud internal fan(s) to larger, quieter external fans. Results aren’t guaranteed, so check your budget before jumping on this one.

Editors' Recommendations