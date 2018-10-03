Digital Trends
Computing

Surface Laptop 2 vs. MacBook Pro

Microsoft and Apple both have sleek, expensive laptops. Which is right for you?

Chuong Nguyen
By
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01

Microsoft has a new laptop, and if you’re in the market for a laptop today, you’re most likely going to be comparing it to the MacBook Pro. Both laptops were recently refreshed with Intel’s latest 8th-Generation processors, come with plenty of configuration options, and are targeted to users who need performance.

This year, to match Apple’s space grey finish, the Surface Laptop 2 is also available in black. To help you choose, we’ll take compare the important the features offered by each laptop.

Design

heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event laptop 4687
Microsoft

Neither Microsoft nor Apple made noticeable changes to the design of their laptops this year. Both share similar attributes, like a premium unibody aluminum build and compact form factors, though Microsoft and Apple put their unique spins on the designs. Microsoft chose an aluminum shell and a keyboard deck covered in Alcantara fabric, which adds warmth and texture to an otherwise cold metal design. Another major difference is that while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is only available in space grey or silver, Microsoft offers more color choices, including black, burgundy, platinum, and cobalt blue.

The Surface Laptop 2 measures 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57-inches, making it slightly slimmer than the MacBook Pro in height. The 13-inch MacBook Pro measures 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches. This means that Apple’s notebook will occupy a slightly more compact footprint on your desk or in your bag, but the differences here are only marginal.

Both laptops stay true to their clamshell form factors — you won’t be able to spin the screen around and use either device as a tablet. There are options for touch, however. The Surface Laptop 2 comes with a touchscreen that supports inking and pen input, while Apple took a more reserved approach with a Touch Bar positioned just above the keyboard to quickly access shortcuts. Both devices offer biometric security. Microsoft built in a Windows Hello infrared camera into the display for facial recognition, while Apple sticks with a fingerprint Touch ID sensor next to the Touch Bar.

Both Microsoft and Apple claim that the keyboards on this year’s models are quieter. Apple’s butterfly key switches make for shallow key travel, while Microsoft relies on a traditional keyboard. It will take some time to adjust to the MacBook Pro’s keyboard, though the main concern is finger fatigue. Both models offer a precise touchpad that supports gestures.

Performance

macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1Even though the Surface Laptop 2 and the MacBook Pro ship with Intel’s quad-core 8th-Generation processors, there are differences. Microsoft opted for a U-series processor with a slower clock speed than the MacBook Pro. The Surface Laptop 2 starts with a 1.6Ghz Core i5 processor, while Apple’s MacBook Pro starts with a faster 2.3GHz quad-core processor on the models with Touch Bar.

Both companies offer plenty of configuration options for processor upgrades, storage, and memory. The MacBook Pro tops out with a 2.7GHz quad-core Core i7 processor, 2TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM. The Surface Laptop 2’s highest configuration includes a 1.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid-state storage. Neither model comes with an option for discrete graphics — the MacBook Pro tops out with a better Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 on the highest configuration, while Microsoft uses the Intel UHD Graphics 620. It should be noted that the $1,300 non-Touch Bar version of the MacBook Pro is still stuck on the 7th-gen processor.

The Surface Laptop 2 uses Microsoft’s 13.5-inch PixelSense display, which supports touch and a resolution of 2,2256 x 1,506, while the MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch non-touch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The 3:2 aspect ratio on the Surface Laptop 2 may be more suited for productivity tasks, which requires less scrolling. Apple went with a wider display on the MacBook Pro with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Microsoft and Apple both quote contrast ratios within the 1,500:1 range, so you’ll get deep blacks. Apple claims that its Retina display also supports a wide color gamut, while the Surface Laptop 2 supports touch and pen input.

While Apple completely embraced the future of ports by going all-in on with Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C, Microsoft is sticking to the present with a single USB-A 3.0 port and a mini-DisplayPort. Another upside with the Surface Laptop 2 is it uses a magnetic charging cable, which can quickly unlatch in the event you trip over the cord.

Portability

macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs air apple review 2 1500x1000

The Surface Laptop 2’s lighter weight may make it a winner for frequent travelers or students who need to tote their laptops between classrooms. The MacBook Pro’s weight of 3.02 pounds make it almost a quarter-pound heavier than the Surface Laptop 2.

Apple advertises 10 hours of battery life for the MacBook Pro, while Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 2 will last for 14.5 hours during video playback. The Surface Laptop 2 relies on a 47 watt-hour battery, while Apple’s MacBook Pro comes with a heftier 58 watt-hour battery. The bigger battery on Apple’s notebook is likely used to accommodate the stronger processor.

Windows or Mac? It’s in the ecosystem

MacOS Mojave 10.14

While comparing specifications may be fun, the numbers game doesn’t paint an accurate picture of which laptop is more deserving of your money. You should buy a laptop that will tie into your workflow. If you’re locked into Apple’s ecosystem, going with a MacBook Pro may be a no-brainer, especially when features like Continuity exist.

While the Surface Laptop 2 starts at just $1,000, the notebook tops out at $2,700 for the highest configuration. Apple’s Touch Bar model starts at a higher $1,800 price point, but you get a stronger processor. You can pick up the non-Touch Bar version for $1,300, though you get a 7th-gen processor rather than the quad-core CPU in the Surface Laptop 2.

The Surface Laptop 2’s color options make it a good choice for students and users who prefer a touchscreen, but the MacBook Pro’s faster performance, refined design, and better display may still win out with creatives, so as long as they don’t need pen support. It’s a toss-up, though we’ll have to give the slight nod to the MacBook Pro.

