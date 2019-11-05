Microsoft is just a few weeks removed from the launch of both the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3, but the most anticipated of its new devices is now finally available for purchase. Tuesday, November 5, officially marks the release of the new Surface Pro X.

The new 2-in-1 is quite different from the other Surface devices in Microsoft’s lineup. It’s the thinnest Surface device ever, measuring in at 0.28 inches. Its overall design is also a bit similar to an iPad Pro, as it sports super slim-bezels alongside the right and left sides of its screen.

Elsewhere, the Surface Pro X supports a new rechargeable and ergonomic Surface Slim pen, which can be housed inside a newly redesigned Type Cover keyboard. You’ll also find all USB-C connectivity on the device, as well as the addition of Microsoft’s Surface Connect port. There is no headphone jack, which means you’ll need to get your dongles ready.

But it is what’s under the hood of the Surface Pro X that matters most. A bit similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Book S, the Surface Pro X is not your ordinary Intel-based Windows device. Instead, it sports a custom-built Microsoft SQ1 processor inside, which is based on the Snapdragon 8cX processor. With the integrated Snapdragon X24 modem, for built-in LTE support, this means that the Surface Pro X is always connected and always on, ready for you to use no matter where you go.

Although more testing is needed, Microsoft even claimed that this ARM-based SQ1 SoC is as good as what Intel has inside the older Surface Pro 6. At it’s October 2 hardware event, the company mentioned the SQ1 features three times more performance per watt than the 8th-generation CPUs in the older Surface Pro 6. However, it is important to note that the new Surface Pro X is limited by this ARM-based SoC.

Currently, Windows 10 isn’t as optimized for these ARM-SoCs as you’d expect. Traditional 64-bit Win32 apps (x64), won’t work on the Surface Pro X unless developers have recompiled their app for the ARM architecture. It does, however, support 32-bit apps through emulation, as Microsoft explains in this documentation. This means that not all game programs or accessories might work with the Surface Pro X.

The Surface Pro X is available through the Microsoft Store and many other retailers for $999. That doesn’t include the price of the Surface Slim pen or the Type Cover keyboard. Those are separate $145 and $140 purchases, respectively, or part of a separate $270 bundle.

